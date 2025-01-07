Juneau’s younger population dropping fast, older residents increasing rapidly, latest state count shows

A chart shows Juneau’s population by age between 2020 and 2024. (Data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development)

This article has been updated to correct the percentage increase for Juneau residents 65 and over, and for the total population of Haines, between 2020 and 2024.

Alaska may have a few more people than previously thought, but Juneau’s population is continuing to drop along with the rest of Southeast Alaska — and there are stark contrasts in the decrease of younger residents and increase of older ones, according to the latest state count published Tuesday.

Juneau’s estimated population in July of 2024 was 31,436, down from 31,616 in 2023 and 32,255 in 2020, according to the data released by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The findings are consistent with a report published by the department last month stating Southeast Alaska’s population is expected to drop 17% between 2023 and 2050 — by far the most of any region in the state — with Juneau’s dropping 8.6% to below 27,200 by 2050.

The estimates also are consistent with previous studies showing Juneau’s population is aging, including one from 2023 showing people over age 60 exceed those under 20 for the first time and a fertility rate far too low to maintain the current population. The number of residents under 35 dropped from 14,291 in 2020 to 13,106 in 2024 (a drop of 8.3%), while the number of residents 65 and older rose from 4,633 to 5,610 (an increase of about 21%).

The figures released Tuesday also contain some revisions to earlier statistics, with Juneau’s 2023 population of 31,616 being slightly higher than the 31,550 stated in last month’s report. Similarly, the statewide population was estimated at 741,147 on July 1, 2024, a 0.3% increase compared to a year ago and the first time the state’s population has exceeded 740,000 since 2017.

The updated statewide estimate also contains a variety of demographic and other subgroup figures. Juneau’s median age, for instance, rose from 38.6 in 2020 to 40.3 in 2024.

“The state’s oldest borough was Haines, with a median age of 49.8” in 2024, a summary of the report notes. “The Kusilvak Census Area in western Alaska was youngest at 24.3.”

Populations declined in 21 of Alaska’s 30 boroughs and census areas during the past year, although the losses were small, according to the department’s report. The biggest growth occurred in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, an area that along with a small portion of Western Alaska is expected to see a population increase of more than 20% between 2023 and 2050.

“Alaska has lost residents to net migration for 12 straight years, but in recent years the losses have been small enough for the population to grow overall,” the department’s summary notes. “Last year, 1,163 more people left Alaska than moved in, but the state gained 3,437 residents through natural increase, or births minus deaths.”

The number of Alaskans 65 and older increased 4%, those 18 to 64 declined 0.4% and children up to 17 years old decreased 0.3%.

Notable population facts and figures for Juneau/Southeast

• Populations in the northern parts of the City and Borough of Juneau stayed relatively level during the past four years — with the West Mendenhall area seeing the only increase — while the southern half of the area saw larger drops. Auke Bay/Lynn Canal dropped from 5,212 residents in 2020 to 5,209 in 2024, West Mendenhall increased from 7,064 to 7,086, East Mendenhall/Airport dropped from 5,983 to 5,872, Lemon Creek/Salmon Creek dropped from 5,183 to 4,941, Downtown Juneau dropped from 3,283 to 3,016 and Douglas Island/Admiralty Island dropped from 5,565 to 5,312.

• Juneau’s Hispanic population saw the most growth by percentage between 2020 and 2023, increasing from 2,133 to 2,333 (9.5%). Other local changes by ethnicity during those years: White from 22,021 to 21,352; Alaska or U.S. Native 3,890 to 3,926; Black or African-American 465 to 470; Asian 2,289 to 2,309; Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander to 408 to 405; and two or more races 3,182 to 3,087.

• Yakutat’s 2024 population of 637 was more than 9% lower than the 699 residents in 2021, by far the biggest drop by percentage in Southeast within the report’s four-year timeline.

• Haines was the only Southeast community to see a population increase between 2020 and 2024, with a 21.97% rise from 2,080 to 2,537. The Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area saw the lowest decline at 0.2%, from 5,753 to 5,740.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.