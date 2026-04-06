Juneau community calendar: April 6 to 12

MONDAY, April 6

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

TUESDAY, April 7

Juneau Project Homeless Connect

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall

Juneau Homeless Connect is a community event that brings together local service providers to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The event offers access to vital resources such as housing assistance, medical and dental care, behavioral health services, and connections to social support programs. It creates a welcoming space where community members can receive help, build relationships, and learn about available services. Juneau Homeless Connect reflects the community’s commitment to caring for one another and ensuring everyone has access to the support they need.

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration is required.

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon! crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, April 8

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Art-based Mental Health Group: Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at NAMI Juneau, 8711 Teal St suite 200, Juneau

This group is for adults looking to support their mental health with creative expression in a welcoming group. No art experience needed, all activities are simple. This peer-led group is available for FREE to adults in Juneau. Drop-ins welcome.

For more information visit namijuneau.org/support-groups

NAMI Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Engage in simple art activities to support your mental health with creative expression. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, April 9

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors: Level 1

10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration required

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors: Level 2

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration required

Thread turns 40: A statewide Celebration & Feast

4 to 7 p.m. at 3038 Clinton Dr Juneau

Join thread as we celebrate 40 years of supporting Alaska’s early childhood community! Stop by one of our offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, or Juneau for a FREE meal from a local food truck and help us celebrate this exciting milestone. All educators, families, partners, donors, and community members are welcome. Come enjoy a meal, tour the thread office, and engage with our staff. Event is free!

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Stand Up Open Mic

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

2nd Thursday Stand Up Open Mic brought to you by Southeast Events. Come flex your stand up muscles with a 5 minute set or enjoy local comics! Free & All Ages but adult content.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, April 10

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Fiber Friday!

5 to 7 p.m. at Heads in the Clouds Collective studio, Arcticorp Bldg 418 Harris St. Rm 40

Join other fiber artists with your current craft! Knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, sewing, felting, or just bring you! Every 2nd and 4th Friday, 5-7pm Free and open to the community/Event Info: Follow @headsinthecloudscollective on Instagram to get event updates and notifications

SATURDAY, April 11

Second Saturday Markets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mendenhall Mall, 9105 Mendenhall Mall Rd # 369, Juneau

907713-7011 for more information

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM EARNGYLD SPRING PAS D’ARMES

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Juneau Makerspace

Come and Join The Populace of Earngyld for our Spring Pas d’Armes and Feast at Juneau Makerspace. The Site opens at 11am and The Pas D’Armes will start at 1pm. The wonderful chefs of Earngyld will prepare a feast that will begin at 5:30pm. Please come and Join us here in Earngyld. Event Steward: Gillie Cenfadah MacRaurie (Jason Rivers) / thebigkahuna@907chromecult.com Event Site: Juneau Makerspace / 3915 N Douglas Hwy, Juneau, AK Site Fee: Non-members $25 / Members $15 / Minors 17 years and younger FREE Directions: From downtown Juneau go across the Douglas Bridge. Take the right exit at the round about. Look for makerspace sign on the left side of the road.

Slow Art Day at the City Museum

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Museum 114 West 4th St

Slow Art Day is a global annual event celebrating art. On Slow Art Day, participating museums invite visitors to look slowly at a piece of art for ~5 minutes and then the museum host facilitates a discussion about the experience. WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE CITY MUSEUM ON SLOW ART DAY? The City Museum’s exhibition entitled Slow Beauty was inspired in part by Slow Art Day and the book All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley. This exhibition is composed of six pieces of art curated by museum staff. The pieces on display include artwork by contemporary Juneau artists and iconic Alaska painters. Participants will view one of the pieces in this exhibition and City Museum Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Dara Lohnes-Davies, will facilitate a discussion. WHEN IS THE SLOW LOOKING EVENT? There will be 2 sessions on Saturday, April 11th. The first begins at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 12: p.m. DO I NEED TO SIGN UP? Yes! Space is limited to 6 participants for each session and pre-registration is required. Call 907-586-3572 to sign up.

juneau.org/museum

Consent Education

11:30 a.m.. to 12:30 p.m. at Zach Gordon Youth Center

In this interactive workshop, learn what consent is, how to follow the law, and know your rights!

Death With Dessert: A Bad Day at the Office

3 to 4:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, Church of the Holy Trinity, 315 Gold St., downtown Juneau.

A historic murder story: A disgruntled Alaskan looks for someone to blame for his economic woes. But where does he go? Dessert by Treadwell Kitchen. $35, trinityjuneau.org

SUNDAY, April 12

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com