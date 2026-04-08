Juneau, Huna Totem finalize agreement for new downtown cruise dock

A preliminary design shows the proposed extended Seawalk at Aak’w Landing leading toward the cultural and arts center. (Courtesy of Huna Totem)

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A preliminary design shows a park at Aak’w Landing, the cultural and arts center, and a cruise ship in port at Huna Totem’s private dock. (Courtesy of Huna Totem)

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A proposed new cruise dock in downtown Juneau is moving on to the next steps.

The City and Borough of Juneau and the Alaska Native village’s Huna Totem Corporation finalized a tidelands lease agreement for the Áak’w Landing project, according to a news release from the corporation Tuesday (April 7).

The news release adds that the agreement clears the way for final design and construction of a new cruise ship dock and waterfront destination in downtown Juneau.

It was a year ago that the Juneau Assembly approved the waterfront tideland lease for a fifth downtown cruise ship dock. It passed in an 8-1 vote after six years of city policymakers debating the project.

The Áak’w Landing proposal also includes public spaces, dining, retail, cultural experiences and underground parking near the U.S. Coast Guard station along Egan Drive.

The dock will be constructed with shore power capability.

Norwegian Cruise Lines donated the 2.9-acre undeveloped waterfront property to Huna Totem in 2022 after outbidding the City and Bureau of Juneau.

Áak’w Landing is expected to generate significant economic activity, improve visitor flow and create new opportunities for community engagement along the downtown waterfront, the Huna Totem Corporation says.

Ninety-five large cruise ships are projected to anchor in Juneau in 2026, and Huna Totem says additional capacity will be needed in the years to come. The corporation says Áak’w Landing is expected to help meet growing demand for berth space.

“Áak’w Landing is a meaningful investment in Juneau’s future,” Huna Totem CEO Russell Dick said. “The project creates a welcoming space to share our culture and provides opportunities for local businesses, events, and community use, further revitalizing the downtown waterfront.”