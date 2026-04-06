Homeowner escapes unharmed after fire at Juneau RV park

A trailer caught fire at Auke Bay RV Park overnight on April 3, 2026, but Capital City Fire Rescue managed to knock down the fire quickly. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

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A trailer caught fire at Auke Bay RV Park overnight on April 3, 2026, but Capital City Fire Rescue managed to knock down the fire quickly. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

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A homeowner at an RV park in Juneau managed to escape their trailer after a fire overnight Friday.

Capital City Fire Rescue responded to the trailer fire at Auke Bay RV Park on April 3.

The homeowner was asleep at the time of the fire, but was able to escape unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the fire department early Saturday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and prevented it from spreading further.

Capital City Fire Rescue is reminding people to check their smoke detectors are working and have fresh batteries, adding early detection saves lives.