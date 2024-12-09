Crimson Bears look to return to the show

The wooden banners hanging on the wall in the George Houston Gymnasium show the Crimson Bears have won basketball state championships in 1950, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1969, 1973, 1982, 1997, 1998 and 2016.

Proof that hard work yields lasting results.

“It shows a lot of years and time on task,” Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé head boys coach Robert Casperson said. “Crimson Bears absolutely have a standard, and we’re going to work to try and meet — and hopefully exceed — that standard in any opportunity we have.”

Casperson, 46, has been at the head of the Crimson Bears bench since the 2011-12 season and was an assistant for 12 years prior under George Houston (1992-2006) and Steve Potter (2007-11), starting at the age of 21. He has also been teaching middle school language arts for 21 years.

“The history is not lost on any of the kids that walk into this gym,” he said. “Some of the kids that are here through consolidation now are really excited to have the chance to play in the Capital City Classic because they never have, and they know the history of that tournament. They are really looking forward to it. Crimson Bears basketball is the most successful program in the state after East (Anchorage) when it comes to state championships. So we know what is at stake.”

Junior returning guard Brandon Casperson has the most Crimson Bears court time from last season as the team has graduated seven seniors.

“I feel like everyone with more playing experience is helping the younger guys,” B. Casperson said. “We’re learning each other’s abilities, what we can do well and just growing as a team and trying to improve week to week. Focusing on one thing at a time and just letting the season flow and trying to get better.”

This season the Crimson Bears only Region V 4A rival is the Ketchikan Kings.

“We definitely know what they are capable of,” B. Casperson said. “We’re going to work our best to be able to compete and do everything we need to do to win…I like the intensity of our first practices. We have a good group of guys and I feel like we will just get better week to week.”

Senior Pedrin Saceda-Hurt has the most court time from the returners of now-defunct Thunder Mountain High School. The Falcons graduated 10 players and the three other returners traveling across town with Saceda-Hurt are classmates: Damian Efergan, Ben Sikes and junior Joren Gasga.

“We really have to communicate and work as a team,” Saceda-Hurt said of joining his new school team. “We’ve all known each other since we were young kids, and I think we all have that team chemistry that we can just bring out during the season. If we have that team chemistry, I think we can be a really well-put team…Being on the same team with kids I grew up with, since it is a consolidation now, we didn’t really have that chance last year so now I get to really have my senior year with all my best friends I grew up with…and have a new coach, coach Casperson who is a really good coach. It has been a smooth transition.”

JDHS finished with a 15-13 record (4-4 Southeast conference) last season and placed second in the Region V tournament to TMHS (21-10 overall, 4-4 SEC), who went on to lose in the state championship game to East.

“I’m really proud of what I’m seeing out of everyone so far,” coach Casperson said via email interview. “The guys have been meshing together very well. It is clear that all of the players like each other. They have been doing a great job supporting each other as we work and learn together. And there’s definitely a learning curve when it comes to some of the specifics of our program (offensive/defensive language, on/off court expectations, etc.), but that happens every year when new players make the varsity.”

“In regards to returning players, the guys with the most court time in previous years are probably Pedrin Saceda-Hurt, Brandon Casperson, Joren Gasga, Gavin Gerrin, and Ahmir Parker. We’ll expect them to lead the way in practice and games, to be a calming presence, so to speak, but we have a number of other players that have displayed great work ethic and commitment to the opportunity in front of them this season. Elias Dybdahl, Ben Sikes, and Logan Carriker stand out as guys that put in a lot of extra time during the off-season in preparation for this year. In the end, I’m excited to see what the season holds for us. I like our guys and I know they are excited, too.”

That excitement will lend nicely to the Crimson Bears’ style of play.

“Our goal is to play with toughness and intensity, together as a team, every single night,” coach Casperson said. “People should expect to see us diving on the floor, taking charges, hustling back on defense, sharing the ball and encouraging each other. Fans should also expect to see players that respect the game, their opponents and the officials. I believe it will be obvious that our guys care about each other, too. In regards to our style and reputation, I would imagine most people know us for getting up and down the court quickly and playing a lot of physical, full-court man-to-man defense. We’re the kind of program that doesn’t give up. We will play hard until the final whistle. I believe we’re the type of team that people will enjoy watching, no matter the outcome of the game.”

JDHS will select team captains before they travel to their first games in Las Vegas next week. Coach Casperson said he lets the players vote on who they want to follow.

“We give them some criteria to consider (hard working on and off the court, supportive, demanding, etc.),” he said. “Typically they will select 1-3 players for this role and whomever receives the most votes will be selected as our speaking captain for games. We believe being chosen as a captain by the players is a great honor in our program.”

KTN (12-14 OA, 4-4 SEC) lost to TMHS 66-63 in their opening Region V tourney game and were eliminated by JDHS 67-48. The Kings split each conference series against their Juneau opponents last season (at JD won 71-55, lost 78-75-2OT / vs TM won 54-45, lost 61-43 / vs JD won 63-47, lost 78-74 / at TM won 62-51, lost 54-47). They graduated seven seniors.

“My top group brings back a lot of experience and understanding to this point,” Ketchikan head coach Eric Stockhausen said. “Trying to get the new ones up to speed is a struggle for all of us. I think we have a decent basketball IQ that will be able to attack in a variety of ways. We’ll be able to score from four or five spots and we are unselfish.”

Ketchikan’s top returning starter is coach’s son Marcus Stockhausen, who led the team in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocked shots and deflections and currently has 798 career points. He has also signed to play NCAA DII basketball at the University of Alaska Fairbanks along with Nome senior Finn Gregg.

“Scoring is not what drives him,” coach Stockhausen said of his son. “Trying to play the smartest brand of basketball is what he wants. He wants to be a coach. He watches more film than I do.”

The Kings return two other starters in 6’3” senior Jonathan Scoblic and 5’10” junior Jozaiah Dela Cruz. Coach Stockhausen also was impressed by the improvement of 5’9” senior guard Gage Massin (currently wrestling), 5’9” junior Edward Dela Cruz and 6’2” sophomore Henry Vail.

“Depth might be the major thing we are trying to develop right now,” Stockhausen said. “But we can run a lot of sets already and have a lot of programmatic understanding just from that group of returners…We like to think that we have four guys on the floor at any time that can shoot the ball in the neighborhood of 40%. If somebody wants to try and take one of our players away then we’re going to play horse on the other side and I feel pretty good with those shooters. Marcus will be the focal point, but I think we are skilled in other positions…It’s always a challenge. You coach who you are and not who you are not. So for the kids that came out we’ll take them right where they are at, and our job is to get them better and competitive… The fun thing is it is like playing chess. People will think, ‘We’ll take Marcus out.’ Well, one, you can’t really take him out because he is not there to score, he is there to play basketball. If he goes the whole weekend without scoring but gets 20 assists in two wins he’ll be happy.”

Stockhausen said the Kings are happy to begin the Region V season.

“I can assume people have an idea of what we are going to do,” he said. “They’re just not accurate. We’ll do some things people haven’t seen for a while or have never seen. It doesn’t mean it will work and it doesn’t mean it will be good, but we’re definitely willing to try new things…That’s why us old guys are still around, because it is fun to experiment, try new things, learn new things…I think you will appreciate parts of what we’re doing, it will take you back to the ‘80s…JDHS is always tough. They always find a way, especially in March, to be competitive. If they overachieve that is a compliment to their program…Nothing that happens before March truly matters, but we just hope for a good showing by all kids so everybody knows they had a season and we’ve made Southeast what it is, the best basketball environment in the state.”

THE 2024-25 JDHS CRIMSON BEARS:

Seniors – Gavin Gerrin (#3, 5’10”, Guard), Pedrin Saceda-Hurt (#10, 5’10” G), Ahmir Parker (#2, 5’11” G), Ben Sikes (#11, 6’1” Forward)

Juniors – Brandon Casperson (#5, 5’10” G), Elias Dybdahl (#20, 6’3” F), Damian Efergan (#1, 5’11” G), Tyler Frisby (#21, 5’10” G), Joren Gasga (#12, 5’9” G), Kurt Kuppert (#14, 5’9: G),

Sophomores – Logan Carriker (#24, 6’3” F), Hunter Carte (#15, 5’9” G).

Freshmen – Keaton Belcourt (#44, 6’1” F).

Managers – Sophomore’s Amelia Geary and Skylar Oliva.

Head Coach – Robert Casperson.

Assistant Coaches – John Sleppy, Kaleb Tompkins, David Timothy.

Activities Director – Julie Herman.

Principal – Paula Casperson.

JV/C/Developmental Teams:

Seniors – Cyril George, EJ (Elijah) Laguidao, Luke Tupou, Snayder Zamora.

Juniors – Veron Brewer, Ryland Carlson, Marcus Mendoza, Madden Mendoza, Christian Rielly, Tyler Williams,

Sophomores – Adriel Cervantes, Dylan Estigoy, Rylan Henderson, William (TK) James, Alejandro Lamas, Aaron Lazo-Chappell, KB (Kordell) Lim, Wyatt Miramontes, James Peralta, Surin Pyare, Wrenz Del Rosario, Erik Thompson.

Freshmen – Sean Abbas, Emanuel Canales, Troy Edgar, Jordan Geary, Buddy (Tru) Hammons, Brenner Harralston, Henry Hu, Emory Haygood, Tristan Johnson, Boston Larsen, Jarry Maghinay, Jayce McDonald, Micah Nelson, Zach Polasky, Donovan Saetern.

Coaching Staff: JV – John Sleppy. C – Kaleb Tompkins. D – Kevin Casperson, Charles Westmoreland, Mike Carriker.

KAYHI KINGS VARSITY ROSTER:

Seniors – Jonathan Scoblic (#3, 6’3” F), Gage Massin (#5, 5’9” G), Quinn Hudson #32, 6’ G), Marcus Stockhausen (#34, 6’4 F).

Juniors – Jozaiah Dela Cruz (#11, 5’10” G), Edward Dela Cruz (#12, 5’9” G).

Sophomores – Zyrus Manabat (#13, 5’9” G), Tyrone Alahan (#14, 5’9” G), Bruce Johnston (#15, 6’3” F), Isaiah Miller (#22, 6’ G), Henry Vail (#33, 6’2” F), Tristen Lemerond (#42, 5’10” G).

Freshmen – Rylan Hanchey (#21, 5’9” G).