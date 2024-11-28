‘Motorcycle Mary’ McGee, a Juneau-born woman who became a racing pioneer, dies at age 87

Mary McGee, who was born in Juneau in 1936 and went on to become a racing pioneer, is seen in a promotional photo from a documentary about her life released this week. (Promotional photo from ESPN Films)

Mary McGee, the first U.S. woman to become a professional motorcycle racer, is seen in a documentary of her life that debuted on Thursday, one day after her death. (Promotional photo from ESPN Films)

Mary McGee, the first U.S. woman to become a professional motorcycle racer, is seen in a documentary of her life that debuted on Thursday, one day after her death. (Promotional photo from ESPN Films)

Juneau-born racing pioneer “Motorcycle Mary” McGee, who became the first woman to race motocross in the United States and participate in international competition, died on Wednesday at the age of 87 — a day before an Oscar-contending documentary was released about her, according to media reports.

McGee was born in Juneau in December of 1936, but sent to live with grandparents in Iowa during World War II due to concerns about Alaska being invaded, according to a narrative by ESPN, which released the 22-minute documentary “Motorcycle Mary” online Thursday.

“Born in Alaska on the eve of World War II, McGee’s early life is riddled with fear but, with her older brother Jim’s guidance, she conquers her apprehensive nature and discovers the art of composure—a skill that serves her to take on the racetrack,” an ESPN narrative of the documentary states. “Following in her brother’s footsteps, her remarkable racing odyssey begins in the world of cars, where she outshines her male competitors, only to later discover her greatest sense of freedom racing motorcycles.”

McGee’s love for auto racing began in the 1950s, according to an obituary published by the American Motorcyclist Association.

“In 1957, her focus shifted to motorcycling as she hopped aboard two wheels for the first time, learning to ride on a 200cc Triumph Tiger Cub that she bought from a friend,” the obituary notes. It adds “getting her start in road racing — with the goal of improving her car racing skills — McGee shifted to dirt racing in 1963, competing in an AMA District 37 enduro aboard a 250cc 1962 Honda Scrambler.”

During her racing career that continued until 2011 she would become the first person — man or woman — to complete the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico solo, which she did in 1975, according to the Associated Press. The wire service states McGee, inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame in 2018, “was one of the most influential women in the history of motorsports and known for her mentorship of other women in racing.”

McGee died of complications from a stroke at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, according to a public statement provided by her family.

The documentary, part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, focuses on her coping with sexism in a male-dominated sport as well as personal tragedy, as well as her racing achievements and the legacy left for other female racers.

“Racing was never just about competition for me—it was about freedom, courage, and pushing myself beyond limits,” McGee said in a statement promoting the documentary before her death. “I’m proud to share my journey in ‘Motorcycle Mary.’ I hope my story inspires women and shows that with determination, anyone can carve their own path, no matter the odds.”

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.