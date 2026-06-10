Crews employ rope rescue to free occupant from vehicle in North Douglas
Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Capital City Fire Rescue used a rope rescue to extract a person from a vehicle following a crash in North Douglas Wednesday (June 10).
The CCFR team responded to a Jeep that had left the roadway, leaving two people with injuries.
“A low-angle rope rescue technique was skillfully employed for one victim’s extraction,” according to a CCFR post.
EMS personnel remained on scene Wednesday afternoon and requested the public is asked to avoid the area.