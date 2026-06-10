Crews employ rope rescue to free occupant from vehicle in North Douglas

Capital City Fire Rescue was called out after a vehicle went off the road in North Douglas. (Courtesy of Capital City Fire Rescue)

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Capital City Fire Rescue was called out after a vehicle went off the road in North Douglas. (Courtesy of Capital City Fire Rescue)

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Capital City Fire Rescue used a rope rescue to extract a person from a vehicle following a crash in North Douglas Wednesday (June 10).

The CCFR team responded to a Jeep that had left the roadway, leaving two people with injuries.

“A low-angle rope rescue technique was skillfully employed for one victim’s extraction,” according to a CCFR post.

EMS personnel remained on scene Wednesday afternoon and requested the public is asked to avoid the area.