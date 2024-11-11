Man arrested for three shooting incidents at reproductive clinic, recovery organization in Homer

Multiple bullet holes in the front exterior of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic’s administrative and education building are marked on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, following a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 11 in Homer. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Letters of support are posted to the window of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, following a shooting incident on Monday, Nov. 11 at 5:45 a.m. in Homer. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Letters of support are posted to the window of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, following a shooting incident on Monday, Nov. 11 at 5:45 a.m. in Homer. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

A 30-year-old Anchor Point man is facing multiple charges related to three separate shootings at buildings housed by two community organizations in Homer.

Josiah Kelly is facing three counts of misconduct involving a weapon in the second degree, two charges of misconduct involving a weapon in the third degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree.

According to charging documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 12, with Superior Court of Alaska in Homer, Kelly is accused of targeting at two different times on Monday, Nov. 11,a building used by Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic. Kelly is also charged in the October shooting of a building housing Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, Monday morning around 6 a.m. Homer Police received numerous 911 calls related to the sounds of six gunshots in the Ben Walters area. Police were unable to locate any damage at the time.

At approximately 1 p.m., however, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic Executive Director Claudia Haines reported to police that the facility had been shot eight times. The building targeted houses the executive director’s office, the REC room and the peer education team, not the actual clinic.

Haines said employees noticed the shots once the work day started around 8:30 a.m. because someone noticed dust from the damaged drywall on the floor, unusual because the floor is cleaned every weekend. One of the bullets came through the front wall and went all the way through the building and out the closed back emergency exit door, she said.

Later Monday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police received more reports of gunshots in the Ben Walters area. According to the affidavit, Haines reported new damage to the clinic’s facilities.

The shooting on Monday follows an Oct. 20 report of bullet holes at Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection on Pioneer Avenue. According to the affidavit, Willy Dunne, vice president, reported that the building’s window had been shot seven times. Police had reported the previous day, Oct. 19, the sound of gunshots in the area.

Kelly was detained Monday after a truck seen leaving the area of the second shooting was connected to him. According to the affidavit, a pistol was discovered under the seat of Kelly’s truck. Police reported that he admitted to both Nov. 11 shootings and the shooting at Kachemak Bay Recovery, citing “religious beliefs” as motivation.

This is not the first time the clinic — which has provided reproductive health care for 40 years — has received threats, Haines said. In 2023, the clinic reported that Pride flags hanging outside the facility had been vandalized, Homer News previously reported.

Kelly was arraigned Tuesday morning and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 22 in Kenai. No attorney was listed for Kelly as of Tuesday morning.