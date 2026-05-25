Person sustains burns in Sunday morning trailer fire in Juneau

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A Sunday morning trailer fire in Mendenhall Valley resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved single-wide trailer with flames and heavy smoke visible upon arrival. The Juneau Police Department also responded at 8:43 a.m. May 24 to the fire on Stephen Richards Memorial Drive.

“Crews encountered heavy fire throughout the structure,” according to a Facebook post from Capital City Fire Rescue. “Firefighters worked quickly to ensure all occupants were safely out while additional crews handled fire suppression, utility control, and scene safety.”

One individual was transported by Medic 3 for burns sustained in the fire. Fire crews successfully brought the fire under control and it is currently being investigated.

Officials report there was no smoke detector present in the unit.

“Residents are reminded to make sure their homes have a working smoke detector installed and properly maintained,” said the post from Capital City Fire Rescue.