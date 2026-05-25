82-year-old arrested following stabbing in downtown Juneau

An 82-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder after an argument between two elderly roommates turned violent Friday afternoon, according to the Juneau Police Department.

Juneau police officers responded to the area of 10th Street and C Street shortly before 3 p.m. May 22 for a report of a man bleeding from injuries after reportedly being assaulted and stabbed.

Officers located the 78-year-old male victim on 12th Street after another caller reported the man had come to their residence seeking help. He had sustained multiple knife wounds to his arms and head and was transported by EMS to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The investigation determined the assault had occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of B Street, where both the victim and suspect reside,” according to a release from Juneau police. “The investigation further determined there had been an argument between the two individuals when the suspect, 82-year-old Arvid William Puustinen, allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”

Puustinen was located a couple of blocks away walking in the area.

“The suspect was holding a knife when contacted by police but dropped the knife when ordered to do so and was taken into custody without further incident,” said police.

Puustinen was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first degree, and assault in the first degree.

Puustinen was lodged at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center pending further court proceedings.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Line.

All factual allegations contained in this release are based upon preliminary investigation and are subject to change or clarification as the investigation continues. Any charges reported in this release are merely accusations and all persons named in this release are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.