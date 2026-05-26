Forest Service proposes new Tongass recreation fees, announces new trail upgrades

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is collaborating with Sitka Trail Works to improve the multi-use road and trail network on the Kruzof Island Motorized Use Trail System, with work set to begin on May 28. (USDA Forest Service)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is proposing higher recreation fees at two popular Tongass National Forest visitor centers, while also working to enhance trails and access on Kruzof Island.

Citing rising visitation, operating costs and the addition of the new False Bay Cabin, the Forest Service opened a 60-day public comment period until July 20 on fee adjustments under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

The proposed changes would raise the day-use fee at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center from $5 to $15 per person, with a new $20 per person season pass replacing the prior season and late season group rates, and increase fees at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center in Ketchikan from $5 to $10 per person daily.

The changes would also introduce an overnight fee for the newly constructed False Bay Cabin on Chatham Strait.

“Recreation fees help the Tongass National Forest meet public expectations for high-quality recreation sites, amenities, and opportunities,” said Barb Miranda, Tongass National Forest deputy supervisor.

The Forest Service added that at least 80 percent of the revenue from recreation fees stays in Southeast Alaska, as it is directly reinvested in the local recreation sites and facilities where the fees were collected.

The Alaska Recreation Fee and Recreation Special Uses Advisory Board will review the proposed changes once public involvement is complete.

“The board will submit their recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision,” the Forest Service stated.

As the Forest Service awaits a decision, it is also collaborating with Sitka Trail Works to improve the multi-use road and trail network on the Kruzof Island Motorized Use Trail System, with work set to begin on May 28.

Ongoing efforts have focused on smoothing surfaces, repairing stream crossings and culverts, vegetation clearing and overall upgrades to boost safety, accessibility and quality for motorized and non-motorized users alike.

“A local contractor will cut back encroaching brush, repair tread and replace rotting bridge decking along the Iris Meadows and Twin Lakes trails,” the Forest Service stated.

The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

“This improvement through partnership is a great example of the Forest Service’s commitment to invest in initiatives that make the nation’s outdoors accessible, safe and enjoyable for all Americans,” the Forest Service added.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-June.