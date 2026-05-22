Juneau community calendar: May 23 and 24

SATURDAY, May 23

Juneau Audubon Society Bird walk

8 to 10 a.m. at Eagle Beach – picnic area

Bird Walk for all levels of birders.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Bandura Pop-Up Concert

Noon to 12:45 p.m. at Hearthside Books

BandurArts and Juneau Community Choir will be performing a free pop-up concert before their big show that will start 7 p.m. at the JACC.

FREE at Hearthside, but tickets are available for the evening show at https://jahc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/40086?fbclid=IwY2xjawR5ljBleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFKd1hycmEwR1hqcW5sWHhDc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHj334tl2z20ZphJLpHIgoEpETKpEcEFahbNKm6qbijVXGUWJxx445g4b8rdM_aem_BPoTvQSgSSvxEL1LKSWFSw

Contact:

erin@jahc.org

Downtown Geology Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m. at Juneau Douglas City Museum

Preregistration required– Call 907-586-3572 This tour highlights the general geology of downtown Juneau and how local geology has influenced Juneau’s downtown development and history. The walk is about 1.5 miles in length and will begin at the City Museum. Led by local tour guides, Dr. Cathy Connor, retired Professor of Geology University of Alaska Southeast, and Juneau Naturalist Richard Carstensen. Ticket price of $31.50 includes free admission to the City Museum and a 20% discount on select items in the museum store. Space is limited to 15 participants. Call 907-586-3572 to reserve your spot.

juneau.org/museum

Y2 Okayyy

8 to 11 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel and Bar

Y2K themed drag show.

Ticket Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/y2-okayyyy-juneau-drag-show-tickets-1988203873306?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

Contact:

Aurelie Marie 907 957 0688

SUNDAY, May 24

Pentecost Sunday

10 to 11 a.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church, 400 W 11th St

Pentecost Sunday, wear RED!

Website: https://khnluc.org/

Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Artists of All Nations

1 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact:

Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com