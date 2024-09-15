Local candidates agree on lots of big-picture issues, differ on details, at lots of forums

Candidates for Juneau Assembly and mayor participate in a forum hosted by the Juneau-Gastineau Rotary Club on Sept. 12 at the Ramada Inn. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Former Juneau Assembly member Carole Triem (left) explains the rules of a forum for mayoral and Assembly candidates focusing on public safety issues Sept. 5 at the Alaska State Museum. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

This story has been corrected to state Mary Marks is the only candidate supporting Ship-Free Saturday, not opposing it.

For local voters wanting to know what Juneau Assembly and school board candidates stand on just about anything, it’s been remarkably easy to find out.

In addition to free voter guides published by the city, KTOO and the Juneau Empire, several candidate forums — not to be confused with debates where exchanges between contenders take place — are occurring during the election season with locations/sponsors indicative of issues of emphasis: Downtown Business Association, police/firefighters associations, Greater Juneau Chamber of Commerce, Douglas Issues Forum and so on.

In addition to recordings or summaries of those forums being posted online by their hosts, two more forums this week are being broadcast live on radio, TV and online: a mayoral/Assembly forum that took place Tuesday evening and a Juneau Board of Education forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Both forums, which can be seen in person at the KTOO studios, are sponsored by KTOO, the League of Women Voters of Juneau and the Juneau Empire.

Candidates consistent on questions that have been asked many times

Some issues are near certain to be raised at every forum, with those at the Assembly/mayoral events including the ongoing housing shortage, flooding from Suicide Basin, the Ship-Free Saturday ballot initiative and struggle to lure/retain workers.

There’s also certain patterns that are consistent with all of the candidates’ replies.

Mayor Beth Weldon, as the only incumbent, says things are good pretty well. Her only challenger, Angela Rodell, says practical decisions including saying no to some hard things are needed.

Among the two District 1 Assembly candidates, Connor Ulmer says he wants to provide both a younger and Alaska Native presence on the Assembly, while Neil Steininger is emphasizing his longtime expertise as a financial expert as something the city needs right now.

In the Assembly District 2 race, Dorene Lorenz wants to try things that have worked in other Alaska municipalities she’s lived in. Nano Brooks wants a land lottery for residents. Emily Mesch keeps repeating the same soundbite pun of her name. Mary Marks is the only candidate supporting the Ship-Free Saturday ballot initiative. Maureen Hall says being a longtime school nurse gives her insight into the essential issues of education and healthcare.

Similarities among most or all of the candidates exist on some major issues beyond the Ship-Free Saturday initiative.

All seven candidates at a forum last Thursday morning (Ulmer and Marks were absent) hosted by the Juneau-Gastineau Rotary Club agreed Suicide Basin is the top priority issue for the Assembly right now — and obtaining as much expert help and funding as possible, while keeping affected residents informed, is what city leaders should be pursuing.

The candidates also all support Huna Totem Corp.’s proposed private cruise ship dock downtown and a second Juneau-Douglas crossing — although the location of the latter varies.

An issue where a couple of candidates differ are the two bond measures on the ballot, one providing $10 million for wastewater treatment plant upgrades and the other $12.7 to update the police/fire emergency communications system. Rodell says such items should have been included in the city’s regular budget and Brooks says funds set aside for other purposes such as a new City Hall should be used.

Differences in the details

Questions with detailed specifics of interest to their hosts are frequent at many of the forums and the answers by candidates tend to vary more due to the more nuanced explanations required.

A Sept. 5 forum about public safety officers, for instance, included a question noting that while the starting salaries for police officers and firefighters in Anchorage are up to $107,000 and $82,000 a year, respective, in Juneau those respective salaries are $80,000 and $57,000 “despite Juneau being the most expensive city in the state in which to secure housing.”

The question to the seven candidates present (Weldon and Ulmer were absent): what should be done about that?

Rodell, echoing a familiar theme of her campaign, said public safety should be a priority “and maybe that means we cut back or not provide other services that we have become accustomed to” — a stance Hall said she agrees with. Mesch said while the issue should be addressed “that’s a lot more complicated than I think we can answer that in one minute.” Steininger similarly indicated support for higher salaries without specifying how.

Marks suggested working with tribal entities that provide similar services may help reduce payroll costs for some positions, allowing more pay for others. Lorenz offered a similar suggestion of having civilians do some administrative duties. Brooks said the city should obtain more revenue to pay emergency employees through a land lottery and making better use of the landfill to save costs on shipping solid waste elsewhere.

In some instances — notably two forums hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Assembly/mayoral candidates — it was clear what answers the candidates were expected to provide if they wanted support.

“You all answered that the right way,” Benjamin Brown, the chamber’s president-elect, told one group of candidates who all said they opposed Ship-Free Saturday. The wording of other questions asked such as “Do you support the construction of a second crossing for Douglas Island? And if not, why not?” — clearly indicated the chamber’s stance.

What should the city government be doing with its money?

Candidates at the chamber’s forums were also asked what they felt should be done about Juneau’s “stagnant or declining population,” a concern highlighted in a study presented to the chamber last November.

Hall, citing her longtime school experience, emphasized education and available childcare as essential elements for attracting residents. Brooks, while mentioning quality education, also again cited his land lottery as an incentive. Lorenz said “we should start by investing in what we already have” with development of vacant buildings. Rodell said improving affordability by lowering property taxes and other costs will lure people.

Steininger said “I think it’s very important we support the industries that employ young families and young people that then form families like tourism,” and be open to options such as more unlicensed child care. Mesch said “building more and increasing the supply will reduce relative demand and reduce prices.” Ulmer suggested officials “look at other sources of how to cover rent or mortgage or anything” to help residents with affordability. Weldon said “we have been very successful as of late” with new development and that the Assembly recently approved the lowest mill rate since the 1970s.

With the school district and Bartlett Regional Hospital both approaching the Assembly this year for help with major financial crises, a frequent question at the forums is what should the city be paying for out of its general funds.

At a Sept. 8 candidate forum at the Douglas Public Library, one form of that question focused on upgrades to the Mike Pusich Douglas Boat Harbor, which “lacks restrooms (except for an outhouse), lights in parking areas, and other amenities which are present at most other municipal harbors,” according to moderator Ed Schoenfeld.

“Should the Assembly fund such improvements?” he asked the candidates, four of who attended in person and four who submitted written answers in absentia (Hall did not participate). “If so, how would they be paid for?”

Lorenz and Marks offered unqualified support for city funding. Steininger and Mesch said such upgrades should be paid for with permit and harbor fees. Brooks again suggested revenues from a land lottery could help fund improvements. Hall and Ulmer suggested trying to work with the tourism industry to lure some passengers to the harbor and thus make it something that perhaps would be eligible to receive head-tax revenue to pay for the upgrades.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.