Fourth of July fireworks show once again a hues hit for Juneau

Danny Kivalu, 4, and his sister, Faye, 6, light sparklers on the downtown Juneau cruise ship dock shortly before midnight Thursday while waiting for the Fourth of July fireworks show to start. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Karla Nash, her daughter, Emma, 5, and her son, Caleb, 8, watch the Fourth of July fireworks show from the downtown Juneau cruise ship dock shortly after midnight Thursday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The slightest sprinkle of rain did nothing to douse Juneau’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show as thousands gathered in areas within sight of Gastineau Channel for the roughly 30-minute display that, per tradition, began at — or least about — 11:59 p.m. July 3.

The tradition dates back to the mining days of the 1800s, allowing employees to watch the midnight show knowing they had Independence Day off, rather than worrying about reporting to work after a short night’s sleep. Plenty of other newer traditions occurred Wednesday evening as well, including a watermelon-eating contest and warmups for the soapbox car challenge in Douglas, and a Juneau Community Bands concert downtown.

Fourth of July activities include the parade in downtown Juneau starting at 11 a.m., with an afternoon of activities in Douglas including the parade there at 2 p.m.