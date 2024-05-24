JDHS comes up short in state soccer title games

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Cerys Hudson and Lola Hines move with the ball during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Cadence Plummer moves with the ball during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Peyton Wheeler sends the ball past Kenai Central’s Kylee Verkuilen during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Xavier Melancon moves with the ball during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Elliot Welch moves with the ball during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Jesper Bennetsen and Soldotna’s Andrew Arthur race for the ball during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Kai Ciambor outmaneuvers Soldotna’s Daniel Heath during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Kai Ciambor outmaneuvers Soldotna’s Daniel Heath during the ASAA Soccer Division II State Championships at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla on Saturday, May 25. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

In the end it was a silver season for both soccer teams at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé as the boys were defeated 4-1 and the girls 2-0 during the championship games of the Division II state tournament played Saturday at Wasilla High School.

The second-seeded Crimson Bears boys (9-3-2 overall) fell behind top-seed Soldotna High School (18-0-1) on a goal within the first two minutes and trailed 3-0 until Juneau’s Ryan Thibodeau scored moments before halftime. But they were unable to narrow the gap further as Soldotna scored an additional goal during the second half to claim the title JDHS won the past two years.

The JDHS girls (12-1-1) entered the game as the undefeated top seed, facing off against second-seed Kenai Central High School (17-2-1). Kenai scored its first goal in usual fashion partway through the first half when a deflection off a corner kick ended up barely inside the net, resulting in play continuing until an official belated called it a score.

The Crimson Bears girls, which outshot Kenai 4-3 during the first half, also had an ideal opportunity to tie the score on a penalty shot with about 20:30 remaining in the first half that was saved over the top goalpost.

Such moments where inches mattered were the difference during what was mostly an evenly matched game, JDHS Head Coach Matt Dusenberry said.

“Soccer can go that way where you give yourself the best chance — and I thought the kids did give themselves the best chance — and sometimes you gotta tip your hat to the opposition,” he said. “They were able to put theirs in and some of ours just didn’t our way, but we certainly can’t say we didn’t create opportunities and we didn’t give up.”

The remainder of the game continued to be a back-and-forth battle, with Kenai getting the clinching score with about 20 minutes remaining on a shot close to the goal that went just above the keeper’s outstretched arms.

In the boys’ game, Soldolta’s Andrew Arthur scored three goals for the Stars, including the first two during the opening 15 minutes of the game.

The Kardinals girls and Stars boys both won state for the first time — Kenai after losing in the final last season, Soldotna after losing finals in 2021 and 2023. Kenai coach Dan Verkuilen said that last year’s loss was a valuable lesson. The Kardinals (17-2-1), he said, always knew they could do it — that they were going to do it.

“I’m a happy man,” he said. “They came on fire and took care of business.”

Verkuilen said it was a great season, special for the opportunity to see his athletes grow in and out of their sport; to win the championship; and to coach his daughter, Kylee, a senior who graduated earlier this month.

He said that after 25 years with the soccer program, he’s retiring this year — that the title match was his last game.

“Every year has been a gift, and I praise the Lord for them,” he said. “Having your daughter be a major player in your game and being able to be proud of her — all the girls — it’s been a wonderful road.”

Next year will see significant changes for JDHS’ soccer teams — and all others at the school — since students from Thunder Mountain High School will be consolidated into JDHS, and the Crimson Bears will be placed in Division I competition.

“Certainly on paper it’s probably going to mean a little more travel for us,” said Dusenberry, who will return as the girls soccer coach for JDHS. “But it also probably means a little more variety and opponents for our fans to see here.”

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306. Jacob Dye of the Peninsula Clarion contributed to this story.