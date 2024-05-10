Skateboarding diehards come together in massive whiteout Saturday at the Pipeline Skate Park

The interior of the Pipeline Skate Park after most of the murals were painted over on Saturday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Zack Andrews, who said he visits Pipeline Skate Park about three time a week, paints over a mural at the entrance on Saturday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Scott Belleza paints over a mural at the Pipeline Skate Park on Saturday, with a new collection of murals planned for the walls of the facility during the coming months. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Scott Belleza paints over a mural at the Pipeline Skate Park on Saturday, with a new collection of murals planned for the walls of the facility during the coming months. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The once-colorful walls of the Pipeline Skate Park are now an artless monotone — but not for long.

About 20 people went to work with paint brushes, rollers and white paint on Saturday to cover elaborate murals created on the walls of the skate park located on the grounds of Jackie Renninger Park a decade ago, which since have been joined by an abundance of graffiti. Sonny Pittman, who long ago was among a group of teenagers who built the Pipeline that opened on Dec. 31, 1997, said new works by local artists will begin appearing on the walls within weeks.

“We did this 10 years ago and we had art come in, and it helped it so it wouldn’t have as much graffiti,” he said. “It took a few years before graffiti started building up. So I felt like we needed to do another clean slate to get more art in here again.”

Among the artists who will contribute new art on the walls are High Tide Tattoo owner Dave Lang, and high school art teacher Jordan Kendall and a student of his.

“We’ve got four other artists that want to come in and do murals here,” Pittman said, adding he’s hoping at least a couple of people providing the murals a decade ago are involved with the new creations.

When asked if he knows what any of the future murals or artwork might look like, he said “eclectic.”

“We want everyone to kind of put what they’re stoked on,” Pittman said. “We didn’t have a solid theme.”

Among the younger helpers at midday was Zack Andrews, 11, who said he typically visits the Pipeline three times a week. He was using a roller at the entrance of the structure to paint over one of the last visible murals.

“I’m looking forward to what they do,” he said. “I’m also a little sad because I grew up with all the paint around here. I’m a little sad to see it go.”

Xander Webb, 15, said he’s been coming to the park for years trying to learn to skateboard, but didn’t really pick it up until a year ago and now comes about three or four times a week. His enthusiasm about the park was enough for him to be among the first people to show up for the painting project shortly before 10 a.m.

“It was just the excitement to see what was going to happen after we paint this, to see new stuff,” he said.

The park has suffered problems beyond graffiti recently, with the city reducing operating hours last December due to “a sharp increase in vandalism and drug paraphernalia litter on park grounds.” The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled two public meetings later this month to discuss structural and safety improvements at the park. The first for the general public is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library. A second meeting intended for younger participants is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.