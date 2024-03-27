Wild Shots

Sun on the Chilkats reflects on Steven’s Passage on March 21. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Still lots of snow in the meadow above Dan Moller Cabin on March 20. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Twin crocuses push triumphantly through dead winter grass along Glacier Highway on March 21. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Lion’s Head mountain seen from the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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The Chilkats seen from the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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A wide view from the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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A stream ready for spring breakup along the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Devils club emerging along the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Debris speeds up the melting of snow along the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Along the Point Bridget Trail on March 24. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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A raven squawking at the docks downtown on March 26. (Photo by Christopher Grau)

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A harbor seal lazily floats in the calm cool downtown harbor waters on March 21. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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A harbor seal lazily floats in the calm cool downtown harbor waters on March 21. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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