Juneau Arts Humanities Council launches new summer festival

The Juneau Arts and Culture Center on May 8, 2025. The center, as well as the adjacent Centennial Hall, are operated by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

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Taylor Vidic will be one of the performers at the inaugural Southeast Summerfest on Aug. 15. She is seen performing here with the Royal Wedding Band during the 2025 downtown Juneau Fourth of July parade.

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The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council (JAHC) is set to host a celebration of local music, art, creativity, and community later this month.

The inaugural Southeast Summerfest will take place on Aug. 15 at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center (JACC). The full-day event will include both daytime and evening festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

Festivities kick off with an artist market, food vendors, a community stage featuring local performers, and activities for all ages. All daytime events are free and open to the public, creating an opportunity for families, neighbors, artists, and visitors to gather and celebrate the creative spirit of Southeast Alaska.

“Southeast Summerfest is about creating a space where our community can come together through the arts,” said Maggie McMillan, JAHC executive director.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to the JACC to enjoy incredible music, connect with local artists, support small businesses, and celebrate the creativity that makes Juneau such a special place.”

The evening will then transition into a ticketed concert fundraiser, featuring performances by Taylor Vidic, Joe Forlines, Ocean View, and Dude Mtn. The concert will support the council’s mission to enrich lives through the arts whiles showcasing outstanding local and regional musicians.

“Whether you’re exploring the community market, enjoying great food, discovering new performers on the Community Stage, or joining us for an unforgettable evening of live music, Southeast Summerfest offers a full day of experiences for the entire community,” said the event organizers.

The council says it continues to invest in programs that serve artists, students, and the broader community, and that the festival represents an exciting new tradition that celebrates both local talent and the people who make Juneau’s arts community thrive.

McMillan said that she can’t wait to welcome friends and neighbors back to JAHC.

“This festival is a chance to celebrate who we are, why we’re here, and the artists, musicians, and creative people who make our community stronger,” she said. “We hope everyone will spend the day with us as we launch what we hope becomes a new Juneau tradition.”

Additional festival details, concert tickets, volunteer opportunities, and vendor information will be announced in the coming days.