Body found inside freezer identified as Juneau man

Police have identified the body of a man believed to have been stashed inside a freezer on a Juneau property for years.

“The State of Alaska Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the remains found to be those of Ross Pasquan,” according to a release from the Juneau Police Department.

“His next of kin have been notified. Juneau Police Department detectives continue to investigate the timeline and circumstances surrounding his death and the possibility that the death was concealed for financial gain or other motives.”

Juneau police had previously identified the body as a Juneau man who would be 74 years old now following the discovery of human remains July 19 at Switzer Village on the 6500 block of Glacier Highway.

“The reporting party advised officers they had been cleaning out the residence following the death of a family member when they located what appeared to be human remains inside a chest freezer in a locked outbuilding on the property,” police said at the time.

Deputy Chief Krag Campbell said the remains were believed to be a family member of the home’s occupant and that no missing person’s report was ever filed for the deceased.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips through Juneau Crime Line at www.juneaucrimeline.com.