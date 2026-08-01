Improvements to 3 Juneau playgrounds almost complete

Sigoowu Ye Park (Fun Place Park), Si’t Tuwan Park (Beside the Glacier Park), and Dzantik’i Heeni Playground are expected to open in the coming months, after multiple updates based on years of public input are completed.

The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) continues to make improvements to local community spaces.

On July 29, CBJ announced that new playgrounds at Sigoowu Ye Park (Fun Place Park) and Si’t Tuwan Park (Beside the Glacier Park) are expected to open this month, with the Dzantik’i Heeni Playground expected to be complete this fall.

Updates for Sigoowu Ye Park, a hidden gem nestled in Lemon Creek, include new playground equipment, upgraded pathways and improved landscaping, and enhanced lighting. Contractors are currently working on surfacing and final site cleanup. The budget for the work was $775,000.

“Most other park updates were completed last fall, but surfacing was delayed to this summer due to weather and contractor availability,” CBJ stated.

New play equipment for multiple age groups, picnic tables, and a basketball court are some of the upgrades being made to Si’t Tuwan Park, which is a cozy mini park tucked in by the foot of Thunder Mountain.

The playground structures are currently being built, and contractors will begin surfacing next before carrying out the final design and landscaping works.

Construction on the Dzantik’i Heeni Playground, serving the Lemon Creek area, continues to progress and contractors are expected to complete the park later this fall.

“Thank you to the community for providing input on how to improve these parks,” CBJ stated. “We’re excited that the upgrades being made are almost complete.”

All sites remain closed until improvement works are fully complete.