Grant supports hospice and home care in Juneau

Bartlett Regional Hospital has received a $21,643 grant to support critical equipment and staff training needs for home health and hospice patients.

A funding boost has provided a lifeline for home health and hospice care in Juneau.

The Foundation for End of Life Care provided a $21,643 grant to Bartlett Regional Hospital to support critical equipment and staff training needs for home health and hospice patients and families.

Bartlett Regional Hospital controller Andrew Erikson said Home Health and Hospice at Bartlett has relied on a medical equipment distributor to provide essential equipment for home health and hospice patients

“Unfortunately, this distributor is no longer able to provide these services, creating an immediate and significant gap in our ability to meet patient needs in a timely and dependable manner,” said Erikson.

Foundation for End of Life Care board president Bruce Weyhrauch said when the board became aware of the need, it unanimously voted to provide funds for the equipment that ensures the comfort and safety of home health and hospice patients.

“We also included in our grant, additional funds to provide training and education for hospice staff on the proper use, handling, and maintenance of that equipment,” he said.

Maintaining uninterrupted access to critical medical equipment for hospice patients is an important part of the foundation’s mission, Weyhrauch said, “so funding the program’s grant request was totally in line with our mission and goals.”

Bartlett CEO Joe Wanner said the hospital is grateful not just for the grant for hospice and home care, “but for past support from the foundation, which included the donation of a van at a critical time in transitioning home care and hospice services to the hospital. These kinds of partnerships are essential for our ability to provide a wide range of services to our community.”

The Foundation for End of Life Care is a Juneau non-profit focused on supporting hospice and home care services and empowering people to make informed end-of-life decisions.