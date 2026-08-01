MY TURN: Together for Alaska’s oceans – building the next generation

Some of the most meaningful things we build are born from our greatest challenges. Nearly three decades ago, Alaskans chose to invest in hope, creating an institution that continues to serve our state through science, education, wildlife response, and community.

The Alaska SeaLife Center was created not simply as a building in Seward, but as a promise: that Alaska would invest in understanding, caring for, and sharing the marine environment that shapes so much of who we are. Since opening its doors in 1998, that promise has become one of Alaska’s greatest success stories.

Today, the center provides expert care for injured and orphaned marine animals, advances internationally recognized research studying the changes taking place in Alaska’s waters, inspires students to discover the ocean through education, and welcomes visitors from around the world to experience Alaska’s extraordinary marine life. It is also a powerful economic and community asset that supports family-wage jobs, attracts visitors to Seward and Alaska, brings research partnerships and funding investment into the state, and strengthens communities, fisheries, and businesses that depend on healthy oceans.

Now, Alaska has an opportunity to do it again.

The oceans surrounding our state are changing rapidly. Marine heat waves, shifting fish populations, harmful algal blooms, changing sea ice, and emerging wildlife diseases are no longer distant concerns — they are realities affecting Alaska’s communities, fisheries, resource managers, scientists, educators, and families.

Meeting growing challenges will require continued investment in the people, facilities, science, technology, wildlife response, and education that prepare Alaska for the future. It will require modern research tools; reliable animal care facilities; expanded educational opportunities; and stronger partnerships that bring together scientific, Indigenous, and local knowledge to better understand and protect Alaska’s oceans. Most importantly, it will require a community of supporters committed to ensuring Alaska remains a leader in understanding and protecting northern marine ecosystems.

This is not about preserving the past. It is about building on a proven foundation for the future.

As board members, we come from different industries and communities, but we share one belief: the Alaska SeaLife Center is one of our state’s most valuable investments. We have seen how its work strengthens wildlife, advances science, inspires future generations, and benefits communities across Alaska. We have seen children light up with curiosity. We have seen dedicated staff and scientists respond with skill and compassion. We have seen how one facility in Seward can serve communities, researchers, visitors, and wildlife across the state and beyond.

We know institutions like this do not thrive by accident. They thrive because people choose to invest in them.

Every contribution matters, and moves the mission forward. Whether through a donation, membership, corporate sponsorship, or philanthropic investment, your support helps rescue marine wildlife, advance critical research, educate future ocean stewards, and prepare the center to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Alaskans built the SeaLife Center because they believed our oceans mattered. They were right.

Today, we invite you to build on that legacy and consider financial support. Every gift — large or small — is an investment in Alaska’s future and creates lasting impact for our communities, economy, and marine environment. Together, thousands of individual acts of generosity will create an extraordinary collective impact.

The vision is ambitious because Alaska deserves nothing less. Alaska deserves places that inspire discovery, create opportunity, and strengthen communities. We invite you to join us in writing the next chapter of this remarkable Alaska success story. Together, we can build the next generation Alaska SeaLife Center — strengthening marine wildlife, advancing science, inspiring future generations, and ensuring Alaska’s communities and oceans thrive for decades to come.

Alaska SeaLife Center Board Rachel Bunnell (chair), Robert Suydam, Brian Pinkston, Mark Burgess, Kate Consenstein, Stephen Grabacki, and Wendy Lindskoog.