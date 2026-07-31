LETTER: Check your voter registration

The Alaska primary election is just a few weeks away, on Aug. 18. This is a very pivotal election. I would advise every voter in the State of Alaska to check their voter registration.

Here’s why — according to recent reporting, the Dunleavy administration removed 3,500 Alaskans from the state voter rolls. You may be one of those people. Also, in December 2025, Dunleavy’s administration provided the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) with a complete list of eligible registered voters in the state. What Washington D.C, and the DOJ has done, or will do, with our information, including names, dates of birth, residential addresses and driver’s license numbers or last four of your Social Security numbers, we do not know.

Now is the time to check your voter information and make any necessary changes or corrections. It’s easy to check, simply go to the Alaska Division of Elections Voter Portal; scroll down; it asks for last name, first name and mailing city. That’s it! You can do this any time, any place. The website also provides information about your polling place.

Ann Sugrue