OPINION: Questions that matter in Juneau’s next city election

City and Borough of Juneau City Hall is shown on July 12, 2025. (Juneau Empire file photo)

Looking toward our October city elections, it’s time for voters to begin thinking about issues that matter to them and the candidates that are most likely to address them.

Elections are too often won on slogans rather than specifics. Before voters mark their ballots, they might ask themselves a simple question: Which candidates can answer the hard questions clearly, honestly, and with a plan?

Even in uncontested races, voters can use the period leading up to the election to gain commitments from candidates or hold incumbents accountable for past positions.

When the candidate filing period for local assembly and school board elections concluded on July 27, a total of eight candidates filed for three assembly seats and three candidates for two school board seats. That leaves voters approximately two months to evaluate candidates before ballots arrive in mailboxes beginning on Sept. 18.

Regardless of your political bent (and yes, I know these local elections aren’t supposed to be partisan – but they are), each candidate brings a different background and philosophy to the table that will affect their view on issues. The questions below address issues that I have written about in previous columns. (If you are interested in a deeper discussion of any of these subjects you can find it by searching the Empire archives.)

Economic Development:

Stable, good-paying jobs allow people to live here. With the CBJ Assembly facing increased pressure on the budget, economic development will be more important than ever.

• Which current private-sector industries (mining, fishing, tourism) have the potential for expansion? How can we encourage that and which industries do you favor?

• Do you support the New Amalga mine project and associated Cascade Point ferry terminal?

• How can the city facilitate private-sector tourism infrastructure (e.g., Huna Totem and Goldbelt dock projects) while minimizing impacts?

• If you don’t favor these private-sector investments, then what’s your plan to increase CBJ revenue?

Affordability and taxes:

Local debate has continued on property taxes, sales taxes, and whether city spending is keeping pace with residents’ ability to pay.

• Do you support the three tax measures on the municipal ballot? Which ones and why?

• How much more money should the city pump into affordable housing given that minimal progress has been made?

Basic services and public safety:

Water, sewer, solid waste, and public safety issues are showing up as pressure points for voters.

• What priority should be given to replacing our current landfill?

• Do you believe that more money should be spent to address public safety concerns about homeless encampments and individuals?

• Is there more the city can do to achieve a permanent solution to glacial flooding in the Valley?

City spending and priorities:

There is criticism that the Assembly is spending more on discretionary items while residents want tighter fiscal discipline.

• Should the city continue to support a new civic center without knowing the final construction cost or the operation and maintenance subsidies that taxpayers will be required to fund in perpetuity?

• Do you support spending $9 million to raze Telephone Hill for housing?

• Should we sell City Hall to a local non-profit at a $1 million discount?

Public institutions and budgets:

Juneau’s museum, recreational facilities, and other civic assets continue to raise questions about what the city should fund and preserve

• Do you support the sale of Mt. Jumbo gym?

• What level of financial support should the City Museum receive?

• Do you support comparable funding for Eaglecrest Ski area to that provided for pools, ball fields, and the ice arena?

Schools:

State education funding is directly tied to enrollment. Juneau’s school population has dramatically decreased over the past 15 years. Budgets are shrinking in the face of reduced support from the state.

• Should we consider additional school consolidations?

• What is the best way to approach balancing reasonable classroom sizes, program choices, teacher salaries, and administrative positions?

I hope these questions will help gauge your agreement or disagreement with the various candidates’ positions on important issues facing our community.

Elections have consequences and voters deserve to know candidates’ positions on issues before voting.

Win Gruening retired as the senior vice-president in charge of business banking for Key Bank in 2012. He was born and raised in Juneau and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1970. He is active in community affairs as a 30-plus-year member of Juneau Downtown Rotary Club and has been involved in various local and statewide organizations.