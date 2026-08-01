LETTER: Senator Sullivan making a difference in Southeast Alaska

As a longtime resident of Juneau who has called Alaska home for decades, I am writing to strongly endorse the re-election of Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Having watched our state wrestle with economic challenges and resource development debates, I have come to value Senator Sullivan’s consistent, outcome-focused approach. Time and time again, he’s put Alaska first, producing real wins that strengthen Southeast communities and the state’s overall economy.

In an era of political gridlock, Senator Sullivan’s record stands out for his effectiveness. His work has made a real difference in Southeast Alaska. He’s been a committed champion for homeporting a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker in Juneau, which brings jobs and badly needed infrastructure to Southeast Alaska. He’s also pushed federal officials to provide a long-term solution to the Mendenhall Valley glacial outburst flooding, helping the community overcome the federal bureaucracy to secure funding and engineering help to protect local homes and families.

Senator Dan S. Sullivan is the right choice to keep Alaska moving forward. His support for responsible energy development, military investments that strengthen Alaska’s strategic position, and commitment to Alaska families are key to the state’s future. Senator Sullivan’s leadership ensures Alaska’s voice is heard in Washington. I urge my fellow Alaskans to join me in supporting his re-election this year.

Peggy Ann McConnochie