OPINION: The rule of law cannot become another bargaining chip

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager.

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​Senator Lisa Murkowski once again stands at a familiar crossroads, preparing to cast what may stand as the single most defining vote of her long career.

​Politics inevitably involves negotiation. Every day, legislators bargain over budgets, policy priorities, and legislation. Such compromises are often necessary to govern a vast and diverse nation. Yet certain decisions transcend ordinary political tradeoffs because they test whether public office serves the public interest or merely political convenience.

​Reporting has tied Alaska-specific federal wins to Todd Blanche’s confirmation push, raising questions about whether policy benefits are being used to build support to confirm Blanche.

When public resources become currency to secure a nominee’s confirmation, the issue ceases to be appearance and public confidence, it becomes a fundamental test of public trust.

Alaskans can tell the difference between negotiating a deal and surrendering a principle.

Because of its geographic distance from Washington, Alaska has always depended on stable laws, dependable courts, and accountable institutions that apply the law fairly, regardless of who sits in the White House.

These principles are not abstract ideals; they guarantee that power is exercised according to the rule of law rather than personal influence.

​This nomination carries significance far beyond a single individual. The Department of Justice occupies a unique place in our constitutional system, relying entirely on public confidence that its legal decisions are made independently rather than politically. That confidence falters whenever the appearance of political loyalty overshadows impartial judgment.

When judicial appointments become contingent on political horse-trading, the fundamental separation of powers collapses into transactional favor-currying.

It signals that high offices of federal law enforcement are open for trade rather than evaluated on strict constitutional fidelity. That sets a dangerous structural precedent that outlasts any single administration.

​The questions surrounding Todd Blanche extend past his professional qualifications. They strike at public trust in the Justice Department’s independence and its willingness to enforce the law without favor. For Senator Murkowski, the central issue is not merely whether to support one nominee, but whether any potential benefit for Alaska could justify the appearance that a constitutional duty was traded away for political leverage or unimaginable reason.

​The Framers assigned the Senate the duty of “advice and consent” precisely so senators would exercise independent judgment as a safeguard against executive overreach. That role requires evaluating appointments on merit, integrity, and fidelity to the law, not on political expedience, personal loyalty or what can be traded.

​No short-term project, federal grant, or appropriation can outweigh public confidence in impartial justice. Trading constitutional oversight for local pork converts a solemn oversight power into routine earmarking. Roads can be rebuilt. Grants can be renewed. Budget priorities shift every year. But public trust, once diminished, is far more difficult to restore.

​As a lawyer, Murkowski knows that appearances matter because public confidence relies on them. As a senator, she knows constitutional duties cannot be measured by political advantage.

Holding both positions demands even greater care. Some principles lose their value the moment they acquire a price tag.

​Throughout her career, Murkowski has cultivated an image of political independence, emphasizing careful judgment, a willingness to dissent, and resistance to partisan pressure. Yet such a reputation depends less on rhetoric than on difficult decisions. Independence matters most when the political cost is highest. Courage matters most when compromise appears easiest.

​Alaskans across all walks of life understand these distinctions. Commercial fishermen recognize honest dealing. Veterans understand duty. Small business owners value fair competition.

Tribal communities know the importance of being heard rather than managed. Across these diverse perspectives runs a shared expectation: public decisions must be made openly, fairly, and on principle.

​That expectation extends to the United States Senate.

​If any administration attempts to exchange governmental favors for political support, Americans of all political parties should be concerned. Constitutional government depends on the public’s confidence that official decisions are made for legitimate public reasons, not private political gain.

​Every confirmation vote sets a precedent. Every accommodation shapes future negotiations. Every exception invites another.

​The question before Senator Murkowski extends beyond one nominee or one administration. It concerns the standard expected of every senator entrusted with constitutional power.

Whether she is remembered for principled independence or ordinary political bargaining will depend not on what Alaska receives, but on what its senior senator decides is beyond negotiation.

​Standing at that crossroads once more, all of it rests on what she chooses next, in what may stand as the single most consequential and visible vote of her career.

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager.

He resides in Ketchikan and is currently a freelance writer. He served as a Peace Corps teacher in the 1960s. See his website: politicalwinds.org.