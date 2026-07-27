LETTER: Get out the vote

As the November elections approach, we are reminded that democracy depends on participation. Voting is one of the most important ways citizens can make their voices heard and help shape the future of our country. But civic engagement should not stop at casting our own ballots. Each of us can play an important role in motivating others to vote as well.

An effective way to do this is by sending postcards out to registered voters who don’t always participate in elections. An easy way to do this is by using Activate America to send postcards to prospective voters.

The Activate America website (https://activateamerica.vote) provides free of charge lists of names and addresses of prospective voters to send postcards to, and a short script to write on the postcards that encourages the receiver of the postcards to vote for candidates that will put the people of our country first, not corporations and the wealthy.

We all benefit when more citizens take part in the democratic process. Higher voter participation strengthens our communities and ensures that a broader range of voices are represented.

This November, let us encourage one another to stay informed, participate respectfully, and make voting a shared civic responsibility. Democracy works best when everyone has a chance to be heard.

Chris Sadler