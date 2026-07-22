Man’s body found inside freezer on Juneau property

The body of an adult male was found inside a chest freezer at a property on Glacier Highway. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire file photo)

Juneau police are investigating after human remains were found inside a freezer on a Glacier Highway property.

The Juneau Police Department were called to a residence at Switzer Village on the 6500 block of Glacier Highway shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday (July 19) following a report of possible human remains discovered on the property.

“The reporting party advised officers they had been cleaning out the residence following the death of a family member when they located what appeared to be human remains inside a chest freezer in a locked outbuilding on the property,” according to a release from Deputy Chief Krag Campbell.

Officers confirmed the presence of human remains, which are believed to be those of an adult male family member.

Campbell said preliminary indentification indicates the body to be of a Juneau man who would be 74 years old now, although he appears to have been dead for a period of years.

“It looks like it’s been in the freezer for a while,” he said.

Campbell said the identification is based off information from a family member that police were able to confirm.

“Investigators have determined that no missing person’s report related to the deceased was ever filed with the Juneau Police Department,” according to the release.

He said it’s “too early in the investigation” to reveal how the man is related to the occupant of the property and there are no clear signs indicating the cause of death.

The remains have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

Police are continuing to investigate and say there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips through Juneau Crime Line at www.juneaucrimeline.com.