Boy’s injury brings lawsuit against City and Borough of Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau is being sued for damages as a result of injuries sustained by a boy at the Diamond Park Aquatic Center lazy river.

According to a complaint filed July 13 in the Alaska Trial Courts, Zachary Mackinnon Andrews’ guardian is seeking more than $100,000 in damages for injuries the then-11-year-old suffered at the aquatic center in July 2024.

The lawsuit contends that Zachary’s right pinkie finger became entrapped in a drain or suction fitting in the lazy river, caused by a defective part or improper maintenance.

“The drain entrapment caused severe, traumatic and catastrophic injuries to Zachary’s right pinkie finger and hand, including but not limited to: an open fracture; complete or partial severance of tendons; degloving of the right pinkie finger and substantial soft tissue damage,” according to the complaint filed by Mark Choate, the lawyer for Zachary and Sandra Andrews.

According to the lawsuit, Zachary required emergency surgical intervention at Bartlett Regional Hospital, and in February this year, his physician confirmed he suffers permanent impairments that include the loss of joint flexion and grip strength, numbness and deformity of the right pinkie finger.

He is also undergoing psychological evaluation and treatment.

The statement contends that as a result of the City and Borough of Juneau’s negligence and breach of duty, “Zachary Andrews suffered severe and permanent physical injuries, pain and suffering, emotional distress, permanent disability and impairment, loss of enjoyment of life, and future loss of earning capacity.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.