Juneau man charged with sexual assault of homeless woman

A Juneau man has been charged with the sexual assault of a homeless woman who had been staying at his apartment.

Kevin Matthew George Koenig, 37, was charged with sexual assault in the first degree for an incident that took place July 13.

According to court documents based on a report from Detective Joseph Paden of the Juneau Police Department, a woman called police from a neighboring apartment to Koenig’s Gastineau Avenue home to report she had been raped.

Police spoke to the woman while she was at Bartlett Regional Hospital, where she was frequently overcome with emotion.

The woman said she awoke to Koenig “removing her pants and inserting his penis into her vagina,” which caused active bleeding. She said when she told him to stop, he kicked her out of his apartment.

When contacted by police, Koenig admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the woman, saying she was “conscious enough” and that he stopped when he realized she was bleeding.

The woman said she had never been in a romantic or sexual relationship with Koenig, but because she was homeless, he had invited her to stay at his apartment two days earlier.

She said after telling him to stop, Koenig lunged at her. She said she swung her fist at him but missed and that Koenig accused her of having orgies without him, pointing to a wet spot on the bed where she had spilled soda.

According to the court filing, Koenig told police that after coming home from the Imperial Bar he had pulled the woman’s pants down and made penetration before being grossed out by the blood. He said she woke up and “freaked out”.

Koenig told police he believed he had done nothing wrong, and provided DNA samples to the police.

When Koenig was given the opportunity to provide a letter of apology, he wrote, “I’m sorry I pulled your pants down. I thought we were a thing of at least (indiscernible). I apologize that my actions seemed oppressive, and I broke trust.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.