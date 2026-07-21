Justice Department awards over $6.1M to Alaska Tribal governments, law enforcement

The U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier this month that Office of Justice Programs and the Office on Violence Against Women have awarded additional grants to Tribal governments, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies in Alaska. (Department of Justice)

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this month that the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) have awarded additional grants to Tribal governments, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies in Alaska.

Nine additional grants totalling over $6.1 million were awarded, bringing the DOJ total to over $97 million in the 2025 fiscal year. The funding bolsters the state’s efforts to keep women safe by combating violent crime and providing services to victims. OVW awarded over $3.9 million in grants to support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in and beyond Alaska Native villages.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska Michael J. Heyman said that Alaska faces public safety challenges unlike anywhere else in the country, which require solutions that are just as unique and focused.

“In Alaska, federal, state, local and Tribal partners stand shoulder to shoulder to protect our communities,” he said. “We are pleased to know that these grants will go directly to communities and agencies to improve public safety and provide resources for Alaskans in all corners of our state.”

Grants will also support better access to safety and justice for victims with disabilities, training on successful strategies for keeping victims safe and holding perpetrators accountable, cybercrimes enforcement, and other programs that involve men and youth in preventing violence against women and girls.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward says that the recent grants are part of a broader effort to make America and Alaska “safe again.”

“Law enforcement, juvenile justice, and victim advocacy programs are essential services, particularly at the state and local community levels,” he said. “The Trump Administration recognizes this commonsense truth and has provided strong support tailored to Alaska’s specific needs.”

The grants follow the administration’s investment of OVW grant dollars in Alaska’s safety efforts last year. Over 45 grants totalling more than $30 million have been awarded by OVW to Tribal and state governments and nonprofit organizations in Alaska.

OJP awarded over $2.2 million in grants to the Alaska Department of Public Safety and Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice this month, which will be used to enhance statewide drug interdiction and enforcement through the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, deliver specialized de-escalation and intervention training to law enforcement including local and tribal police departments, state troopers, Village Public Safety Officers, and the Alaska State Troopers’ Advanced Training Unit.

The grants will also be used to maintain compliance with the Juvenile Justice Delinquency and Prevention Act, reduce juvenile recidivism rates with a focus on Alaska Native juveniles, and improve the juvenile justice system.