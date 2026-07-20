Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water near Annette Island

The motor vessel Eagle One Express (left) is beached alongside a good Samaritan vessel at Annette Island, Alaska, July 16, 2026. Four good Samaritan vessel crews responded to an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to assist in the transportation of 36 passengers to Ketchikan. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

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The motor vessel Eagle One Express (left) is beached alongside a good Samaritan vessel at Annette Island, Alaska, July 16, 2026. Four good Samaritan vessel crews responded to an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to assist in the transportation of 36 passengers to Ketchikan. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

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The Coast Guard responded to a vessel taking on water near Annette Island last week.

On July 16, motor vessel Eagle One Express started to sink with 36 people aboard. The 51-foot vessel crew beached the vessel, and all passengers — 30 adults and six children — were able to disembark with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Southeast Alaska command center received the initial mayday call at approximately 8:50 a.m. while the vessel was in the Nichols Passage.

“Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast requesting assistance from vessels in the immediate area,” the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District stated.

Two 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan and four good Samaritan vessels arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. where the Eagle One Express had beached itself on the island. Passengers were then loaded onto two of the good Samaritan vessels and transported to Ketchikan.

“We are constantly amazed by the strength of the Alaskan community and their willingness to help each other in times of distress,” said Coast Guard Lt. Mary Tran, command duty officer for the Sector Southeast Alaska command center.

“We can’t thank the good Samaritan crews enough for responding at a moment’s notice to help us rescue everyone today.”

The vessel was refloated and towed to Ketchikan. There were no reports of pollution and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.