Collision in Juneau leaves skateboarder with life-threatening injuries

A Juneau man was seriously injured in a traffic collision near Egan Drive over the weekend.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Sunday (July 19), the Juneau Police Department (JPD) responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Egan Drive following a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 36-year-old Juneau man was riding a skateboard over the Juneau-Douglas Bridge toward 10th Street when he entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and was struck by a black 2025 Toyota RAV4 traveling inbound on Egan Drive.

The skateboarder sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Capital City Fire Rescue to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“The Juneau Police Department’s Major Accident Response Team (MART) responded to assist with the investigation,” JPD stated. “This investigation remains ongoing.”

JPD added that no charges have been filed at this time, and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information and has not yet spoken with investigators to contact the department at 907-586-0600.

“Anonymous tips can also be submitted through JuneauCrimeLine.com,” JPD stated.