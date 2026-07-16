Red Cross of Alaska to host disaster planning workshop in Juneau

Trees standing in water on the flooded shore of Mendenhall lake are pictured from the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center on Sept. 15, 2025. (Chloe Anderson for the Juneau Empire)

The American Red Cross of Alaska is ensuring that vulnerable populations are prepared for flooding and other disasters in Juneau.

In partnership with Southeast Alaska Independent Living and AARR Alaska, the Red Cross is hosting a disaster preparedness planning workshop and resource fair on July 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Mendenhall Valley Library.

The workshop will help break down disaster preparedness in a focused environment that is especially geared towards individuals with access or functional needs and their caregivers, as well as other community members who need support in navigating their emergency plan.

The workshop comes ahead of the upcoming release of Suicide Basin, which has the potential to cause significant flooding along the Mendenhall River.

“Historically, the glacial lake outburst events occur in late July or early August,” the Red Cross stated. “That is why the Red Cross is urging the community to learn about preparedness now and be ready in the event of a significant flooding event.”

During the workshop, participants will make an individualized preparedness plan, complete emergency contact cards, learn how to find important information about evacuations and shelters, and learn how to keep important documents safe.

One-on-one guidance will also be available for older adults, individuals with additional needs, and those who are medically fragile.

Participants can register online through the American Red Cross of Alaska Facebook page or City and Borough of Juneau website.