Longtime public servant launches campaign for Juneau Assembly District 1

Longtime Juneau public servant Mila Cosgrove has filed as a condidate for the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly District 1 seat. (Mila Cosgrove)

Longtime Juneau public servant Mila Cosgrove has filed as a candidate for the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly District 1 seat.

On July 9, Cosgrove announced a campaign focused on responsible leadership, a strong and diverse economy, and a high quality of life. She brings more than three decades of executive leadership, public policy experience, and community service to the race.

“I’ve spent my career helping solve problems, balancing budgets, and bringing people together to move Juneau forward,” Cosgrove said. “I’m running because I believe our community deserves experienced leadership that listens first, works collaboratively, and focuses on practical solutions rather than politics.”

Cosgrove has previously served in senior leadership roles with the State of Alaska, and the City and Borough of Juneau, including serving as deputy city manager before retiring from public employment.

She has also helped guide Juneau though significant opportunities and challenges, such as municipal operations, infrastructure projects, public safety initiatives, human resource management, and long-rang planning.

Cosgrove’s priorities as assembly member will include:

• Encouraging a strong and diverse economy that supports small businesses

• Maintaining a high quality of life for Juneau residents

• Addressing housing affordability and availability

• Supporting excellence in education

• Maintaining fiscal responsibility while protecting essential public services

• Ensuring open, transparent, and accountable local government

Cosgrove added that her campaign will also focus on bringing people together to solve challenges in Juneau.

“Whether people agree or disagree, everyone deserves to be heard,” she said. “The best decisions come from listening, respecting different perspectives, and finding common ground—that’s how I’ve always led, and that’s how I’ll serve on the assembly.”

In addition to her decades of state and municipal leadership, Cosgrove has remained active in community service through her work with boards, commissions, and nonprofits following her retirement.

“I’ve dedicated my career to serving Juneau,” she added. “I’m ready to continue that service with integrity, experience, and a commitment to building a stronger future for our entire community.”

Cosgrove has lived in Juneau for 36 years and raised two children with her husband Tom.