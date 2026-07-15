Vehicle recovered from water near Savikko Road, Juneau police say

Juneau police are attempting to locate the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the water near Savikko Road.

At approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 15), the Juneau Police Department (JPD) responded to the 100 block of Savikko Road following a report that a vehicle had entered the water. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to assist with the incident.

A maroon Chevrolet Silverado was found submerged in the water by responding officers.

However, no occupants were located inside the vehicle or in the immediate area, according to JPD.

“Based on information gathered during the initial investigation, the driver was reportedly picked up by an unknown individual and transported to the downtown Juneau area before emergency responders arrived,” JPD stated.

JPD added that anyone who witnesses the incident or has information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the police department at 907-586-0600.

The circumstances regarding the the incident remain under investigation.