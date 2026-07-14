Alaskans who lost money in bitcoin scam may be able to get compensation

Bitcoin Depot Operating LLC, a company that ran cryptocurrency kiosks in Alaska and across the country, has filed for bankruptcy and is no longer in business, the Office of the Alaska Attorney General’s consumer protection unit announced July 14, 2026. (Photo: Flickr)

A bitcoin company that ran cryptocurrency kiosks across the state and the country has filed for bankruptcy, and Alaskans who were scammed may be eligible for compensation.

Bitcoin Depot Operating LLC, a company that ran cryptocurrency kiosks in Alaska and across the country, has filed for bankruptcy and is no longer in business, the Office of the Alaska Attorney General’s consumer protection unit announced Tuesday (July 14).

The unit says that Alaskans who lost money because of scams involving these kiosks might be able to get some of their money back through the bankruptcy process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“Cryptocurrency is an emerging financial tool that opens up possibilities for Alaskan consumers, but as with all advancements, there are perils too—Bitcoin Depot is unfortunately one of them,” acting Attorney General Cori Mills said. “Their kiosks were used to take advantage of vulnerable Alaskans, and now those Alaskans may be able to get some of their money back.”

The release says that Bitcoin Depot kiosks allowed people to buy cryptocurrency with cash, and unlike regular bank ATMs, these machines send cryptocurrency to a digital wallet or to an address the user gives.

The Attorney General’s Office says some Alaskans who used these kiosks “may have been tricked by scammers pretending to be government workers, police officers, businesses, or other trusted groups.” The release adds that the scammers may have told Alaskans to use a Bitcoin Depot kiosk to send money.

“If you got a message or call asking you to use a Bitcoin Depot kiosk, you may have been targeted by a scam.”

People can call the Alaska Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit or visit the official Bitcoin Depot bankruptcy claims website for details.

To learn more about the claims process and determine whether you should submit a claim, visit: https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/bitcoindepot/EPOC-Index. If you are uncomfortable clicking a link in an unexpected email, you may copy the link and safely paste it into a browser. You may also call the bankruptcy restructuring hotline at (884)339-4117 (toll free US/Canada) or email BitcoinDepotInfo@ra.kroll.com.

The deadline to file a claim with the bankruptcy court is July 21.