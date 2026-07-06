Capital City Fire Rescue sees uptick in service call over 4th of July weekend

Capital City Fire Rescue had a demanding Fourth of July weekend, responding to a total of 60 calls on July 3 and 4. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

It was a demanding Fourth of July weekend for Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR).

CCFR worked around the clock to keep the Juneau community safe, with multiple service calls during festivities on July 3 and 4.

On July 3, CCFR responded to 30 calls, which intensified rapidly throughout the day. At one point, crews managed seven separate 911 calls within a single hour, highlighting the high demand placed on available resources.

“All units were deployed to ensure timely responses, and the fire chief joined a community health paramedic to staff Medic 4 and assist with operations,” CCFR stated. “Crews moved quickly from one incident to the next.”

One incident included a medical emergency at a family gathering that required coordinated care and transport.

CCFR handled another 30 calls on July 4, including a trail rescue and a fire while many in the community were watching the fireworks.

“Instead of celebrating with their families, firefighters were actively responding to emergencies and protecting lives and property,” CCFR stated. “We are a small department with limited staffing, but our commitment remains unwavering.”

CCFR added that thanks to the dedication and teamwork of the firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, and support staff, every call for help was answered during the busy weekend.

The department also thanked the community for its patience, support, and trust.

“To our CCFR members and your families, thank you for your sacrifices, especially on holidays when you choose service over celebration,” CCFR added. “We are proud to serve the residents and visitors of Juneau 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — stay safe, and thank you for supporting your Capital City Fire Family.