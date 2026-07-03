Contract brings $100M boost to Ketchikan Shipyard

JAG Ketchikan LLC has been awarded a $99.6 million federal contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow Modernization and Revitalization Program.

The contract marks a significant milestone for JAG Marine Group and reinforcing Alaska’s growing role in supporting federal maritime operations. The contract began June 10, 2026, and extends through April 14, 2029.

The award represents a major expansion of multiyear federal vessel modernization work supporting Alaska’s maritime industrial base. The Henry B. Bigelow project adds substantial federal backlog at a time when JAG Marine Group continues ramping up activity connected to the Ketchikan Shipyard, an AIDEA-owned facility that has long served as a critical industrial asset for Southeast Alaska.

JAG Marine Group president Doug Huff described it as “another $90+ million of backlog for Ketchikan,” saying the contract will have a positive impact on the shipyard, its employees, Ketchikan and the State of Alaska.

The Bigelow is one of NOAA’s 15 research vessels and studies a wide range of marine life and ocean conditions along the U.S. East Coast with a primary mission to study and monitor fish stocks.

“NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow is a vital part of NOAA’s fleet” said NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs. “These critical improvements to the Bigelow will allow NOAA to meet our mission, improve our surveys, and continue to ensure responsible, science-based management of our nation’s world-class fisheries.”

The NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow Midlife Extension Program is expected to support continued workforce growth and operational expansion at the shipyard. Since JAG Marine Group assumed operations, employment at the Ketchikan Shipyard has increased substantially, rising from roughly 15 workers at the time of transition to approximately 150 workers. Employment levels are expected to continue increasing as additional contracts are secured, supporting further hiring and expansion of the shipyard’s workforce.

Senator Lisa Murkowski said the contract is another clear vote of confidence in our maritime workforce, the growing capabilities of the Ketchikan Shipyard, and a great homegrown company

“This announcement comes after years of effort to strengthen Alaska’s maritime industrial base and ensure our state is well-positioned to compete for major federal vessel maintenance and modernization projects. It also reinforces Alaska’s role as a strategic hub for ship repair and maintenance as we continue to rebuild our nation’s maritime capacity.” said Murkowski.

NOAA is working to maximize the service life of each of its vessels through long-term maintenance planning and tracking. The goal of this maintenance is to provide up-to-date, dependable vessels for use by NOAA scientists and science partners.

“Modernizing the shipboard technology will improve the Bigelow’s efficiency and operational safety, while ensuring that future research performed by the ship continues to be cutting edge,” said Rear Adm. Chad M. Cary, NOAA Corps director and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations assistant administrator.

The scale and complexity of the Henry B. Bigelow modernization is expected to drive additional demand for skilled maritime labor, including core trades and specialized engineering, electrical, mechanical and fabrication expertise. The federal project also is expected to support more stable year-round employment by adding long-duration vessel modernization work beyond seasonal Alaska Marine Highway System maintenance cycles.

“This contract is a clear win for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “It means more jobs, more skilled trades, and more steady work at the Ketchikan Shipyard. We’ve said all along that Alaska needs to leverage its infrastructure and workforce to compete for large federal projects, and this award shows that strategy is working. Growing the shipyard strengthens Southeast Alaska’s economy and positions our state as a serious player in federal and commercial maritime work.”

Ketchikan Mayor Bob Sivertsen said the contract is welcome news for the community and the skilled workers who make the shipyard such an important part of our local economy.

“The continued growth of work at the Ketchikan Shipyard means more family-supporting jobs, more opportunities for young people to enter the trades, and a stronger economic foundation for our community and Southeast Alaska. The shipyard as an economic driver that is poised for growth within our community. This contract is just an example of opportunity that lies ahead Ketchikan,” he said.

The Henry B. Bigelow modernization further reinforces the shipyard’s growing role as a strategic asset supporting federal, commercial and state maritime needs. As JAG Marine Group continues to diversify its project portfolio, the addition of large-scale federal vessel work strengthens the case for expanded shipyard utilization, increased capacity and long-term investment in Alaska’s maritime industrial infrastructure.

Senator Dan Sullivan said Alaska’s growing maritime manufacturing base is a major economic asset and a national security imperative.

“Securing critical federal partnerships, like this NOAA contract for the AIDEA-owned shipyard and JAG Ketchikan, helps grow our skilled workforce, expand domestic shipbuilding and repair capacity, and ensure more Coast Guard and other critical vessels can be maintained and modernized here at home,” said Sullivan.

“Projects like this create good-paying jobs for Alaskans and reinforce Alaska’s position as a strategic hub for maritime operations in the Pacific and the Arctic.”

Congressman Nick Begich said the NOAA contract will improve the capabilities of the Henry B. Bigelow while supporting continued growth at the Ketchikan Shipyard.

“Every contract secured by the Ketchikan Shipyard brings new investment into our state, supports skilled jobs, expands industrial capability, and strengthens our position as a strategic hub for vessel modernization, repair, and fabrication. This is exactly the kind of economic growth and long-term investment that creates opportunity for Southeast Alaska and a strong future for our state.”

Alaska State Senator Bert Stedman said the upcoming expansion “means more local jobs, a stronger economy, and a promising future for our community’s working families.”

Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Sande says she sees the improvement at the shipyard when she drives past its parking lot.

“The progress is clear: what had been an underutilized and underperforming state asset is now showing visible momentum. The shipyard is not only Ketchikan’s Shipyard; it is an asset for the entire state of Alaska, and it is so encouraging to continue hearing good news from JAG.”