The Glory Hall sees increased demand for shelter, soup kitchen in Juneau

People camping in a makeshift shelter and a vehicle parked at the Glory Hall are seen next door to the Teal Street Center during the multi-agency building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Mark Sabbatini/Juneau Empire)

The Glory Hall (TGH) Shelter and Soup Kitchen continues to help eliminate homelessness in Juneau through collaborative problem solving with its community partners.

This past fiscal year, all 52 beds in TGH’s emergency shelter were full every night, and with the support of the community and the Rasmuson Foundation, a secure entry was installed which allowed for day services to return. Over 160 meals through TGH’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner program were provided every day.

“The atmosphere around Teal Street, while not perfect, has improved tremendously,” TGH executive director Kaia Quinto said. “Staff and patrons feel better.”

TGH’s PATH Program has been serving over 50 people who suffer from symptoms of persistent mental illness and are experiencing chronic homelessness, and TGH has been successful in connecting many participants to housing resources and other necessary care, such as clinical assessments.

Currently, there are 92 people living in the Forget-Me-Not Manor who would be sleeping on the street or on the floors of emergency shelters without TGH’s help. The old shelter building on Franklin Street is also fully occupied, and continues to add seven critically needed affordable housing units to the heart of downtown.

“This work is complicated and difficult,” Quinto said. “Positive changes take time and a lot of collaborative effort is needed to make a difference.”

Quinto added that an individual who had been sleeping in ditches, tents, and broken-down cars for over eight years is getting ready to move into the manor and live with dignity in a modest apartment that he can call his own.

She added that he is medically vulnerable and suffers several disabling conditions, but will be able to discharge home after receiving medical care and avoid costly prolonged hospital stays.

“He will also be able to recover appropriately, which will limit the amount of time he spends in the emergency room,” she said. “It took several years to get here, to gain trust, to work through barriers, to find goals.”

Quinto credits the effort by “amazing” community volunteers and a collaboration between staff of several agencies to end homelessness for this individual, as they continue to do the same for others as well.

As part of the Juneau Housing First Collaborative, TGH’s mission is the end homelessness and achieve equity, health, and dignity through housing, connection to services, and community. The TGH shelter and manor are funded based on a mix of federal, state, and local grants, as well as generous support, kindness, and encouragement from the community.

“In a world where taking care of one another is becoming harder every day, this success brings tears to my eyes,” Quinto said.

We do not give up — we meet people where they are, but we do not leave them there — we work together, in community, to bring dignity.”