Volunteers wanted for mass-casualty exercise at Juneau airport

Two dozen community members will play a critical role in keeping travelers safe at Juneau International Airport.

Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) is seeking 24 community volunteers to participate as mock patients during a mass casualty incident exercise at Juneau International Airport on Saturday, July 11.

This full-scale exercise is a critical component of CCFR’s emergency preparedness program and is designed to test the department’s ability to respond to a major aircraft incident involving multiple patients. The exercise will evaluate airport rescue and firefighting operations, emergency medical services, fire suppression, incident command, patient triage, treatment, transportation, and overall emergency response.

“Although we hope our community never experiences a major aviation accident or other mass casualty event, recent events across the nation remind us that these incidents can occur anywhere,” stated a release from CCFR. “It is imperative that Capital City Fire Rescue remains prepared to protect the citizens and visitors of Juneau through continuous training and realistic exercises.”

This exercise is specific to Capital City Fire Rescue and is intended to evaluate and improve internal response plans, communications, operational procedures, and command structure.

“Preparing for large-scale emergencies requires more than equipment and training. It requires realistic, hands-on practice,” said CCFR. “Exercises such as this allow responders to evaluate emergency response plans, identify opportunities for improvement, and strengthen our ability to respond effectively before a real incident occurs.”

Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older (those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Volunterers must attend a mandatory volunteer briefing on Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Capital City Fire Rescue Station 3, 1700 Crest Ave. The exercise will take place July 11 from about7 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Food, snacks, and refreshments will be provided for all volunteers.

Anyone interested in participating should email Deputy Chief Theresa Ross at theresa.ross@juneau.gov by Tuesday, July 7.

“By volunteering, you will play a direct role in helping first responders improve their preparedness and ensuring our community is ready should a large-scale emergency ever occur,” said CCFR.