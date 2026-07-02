CNN ranks Juneau No. 7 among America’s best towns to visit in 2026

Juneau as pictured from the Downtown Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Mari Kanagy/Juneau Empire)

CNN Travel has named Juneau one of America’s 10 best town to visit in 2026, ranking the remote, hard-to-reach Alaska capital No. 7 for its wilderness “wow” factor, wildlife, seafood, and unique Alaskan culture.

By land mass, Juneau is the largest state capital in the nation, and its remote location — only accessible by boat, plane, or being born there — is, by far, the most visually striking state in the U.S., according to CNN Travel writer David Allen, who highlights the city’s tall peaks that remain snow-capped well into summer, seaplanes buzzing overhead, and local residents which includes bears, mountain goats, and whales.

“With its remote location and a terrain that’s worlds away from a typical American town experience, it feels like you need a passport,” Allen wrote. “What you need, though, is an insulated rain jacket.”

Juneau has premium wilderness access, as it sits inside the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest, Tongass National Forest, and offers easy access to Mendenhall Glacier, where visitors can hike, kayak, or dogsled near the ice. Allen also highlighted Gold Creek Flume Trail’s Instagram-worthy boardwalk that leads to a waterfall.

The city’s wildlife viewing is also a major draw, as there are guaranteed sightings of humpback whales in the summer.

Juneau’s history and culture with gold rush roots, and fresh seafood, especially Alaskan king crab, also make Juneau one of America’s 10 best towns.

To develop the list, CNN considered hundreds of destination across the country before selecting 10 standout towns, based on various factors such as attractions, food and drink, arts and culture, local identity, accessibility, proximity to other notable destinations, and overall visitor experience.

America’s Best Towns to Visit in 2026

1. Sarasota, Florida

2. New Haven, Connecticut

3. Greenville, South Carolina

4. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

5. Fort Collins, Colorado

6. Burlington, Vermont

7. Juneau, Alaska

8. Iowa City, Iowa

9. Lawrence, Kansas

10. Roanoke, Virginia