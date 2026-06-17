Capital City Fire Rescue comes to aid of stranded rafters on Mendenhall River

Capital City Fire Rescue’s special operations water team was deployed earlier this week for a rescue mission on the Mendenhall River after 10 individuals ended up stranded on a raft just north of Brotherhood Bridge. (CCFR)

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Capital City Fire Rescue’s special operations water team was deployed earlier this week for a rescue mission on the Mendenhall River after 10 individuals ended up stranded on a raft just north of Brotherhood Bridge. (CCFR)

Swipe or click to see more

Capital City Fire Rescue’s special operations water team was deployed earlier this week for a rescue mission on the Mendenhall River after 10 individuals ended up stranded on a raft just north of Brotherhood Bridge. (CCFR)

Swipe or click to see more

The Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) special operations water team was deployed earlier this week for a rescue mission on the Mendenhall River.

On June 16, CCFR responded to a report of 10 individuals stranded on a raft just north of Brotherhood Bridge. The special operations team responded due to concerns about cold-water exposure and the potential for hypothermia.

CCFR also coordinated with local partners which were already working to assist those involved.

The situation was resolved without serious injury.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that Juneau’s rivers and waterways can be extremely dangerous, even during the summer months,” CCFR stated. “Cold water temperatures can quickly lead to hypothermia.”

CCFR added that swift currents can overpower even the most experienced boaters and rafters, and river conditions can change rapidly due to rain, snowmelt, and glacier runoff. Strainers, debris, and changing channels also create hazards that may not be visible from land.

CCFR also stated that while Juneau’s rivers are beautiful, they are also unforgiving.

“A minor problem can quickly become an emergency when cold water, swift currents, and remote locations are involved,” CCFR added. “Thank you to all responding personnel and community partners who helped ensure a safe outcome.”