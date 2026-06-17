34th annual Juneau Gold Rush Days set for this weekend

An action-packed celebration showcasing the spirit and creativity of Southeast Alaska is set to return this weekend.

The 34th annual Juneau Gold Rush Days (JGRD) will take place on June 20 and 21 at Savikko Park in Douglas from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., celebrating the past, present, and future of Alaska’s mining and logging industries.

The community gathering draws about 5,000 every year and will feature mining and logging events, local fair foods, booths of local businesses and vendors, live music, and activities for all ages.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the mining and logging industries by watching or participating in competitions featuring mining-specific events, such as jackleg drilling, spike driving, and hand mucking, and logging events such as axe throwing, speed climbing, log rolling, and hand bucking.

“Explore the heart of Juneau Gold Rush Days at our giant red tent,” JGRD stated. “Whether you’re searching for a one-of-a-kind souvenir, looking for a bite to eat, supporting local businesses, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to discover.”

There will be over 20 vendors featuring a wide variety of foods, activities, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

“JGRD is not just a mining and logging competition — we have a little something for everyone,” JGRD added.