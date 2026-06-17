Costumed runners take to Juneau streets Saturday night

Runners, many dressed in unconventional attire, take off from the starting line outside Centennial Hall during the 2024 Only Fools Run At Night. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

Drivers could experience a few out-of-the-ordinary traffic delays in Juneau Saturday night.

The Juneau Trail and Road Runners will be holding the Only Fools Run at Night 5K and one-mile run at 9 p.m., bringing a brief road closure along Willoughby Avenue from W. Third Street to Whittier Street.

Runners will begin assembling at Centennial Hall parking lot at 8 p.m.

The race will begin at 9 p.m. from the Centennial Hall parking lot and will turn left onto Willoughby from W. Third.

Runners will make their way across the road to the sidewalk on the upland side of Willoughby, on to Glacier Avenue, and onward to a turn-around point near Wickersham Avenue.

After the turn-around, runners will continue back towards downtown along Glacier Avenue and turn left on Ross Way to Behrends Avenue.

From Behrends, the course will go left on Parks Street, then straight to Alder Street, Martin Street and Irwin Street, and then take a left on W. 12th.

Runners will then take a right on Capitol Avenue, and then a final left on Willoughby to the finish line at Centennial Hall.

The 1-Mile race will begin with the 5K and will continue with it until just before 10th Street where it will turn around and go back along Glacier and Willoughby Avenue to the finish at Centennial Hall.

The race will conclude at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. A note of caution for drivers in the area of the run course: Please be aware of volunteers at intersections, as well as runners and walkers on the above-named streets.