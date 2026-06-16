Ketchican rescue crews recover body of missing hiker

Rescue crews have recovered a body believed to be of a missing hiker in the area of the Deer Mountain Trail.

Alaska State Troopers received a notification at 9:37 p.m. Sunday from a 49-year-old Portland, Ore. man that he was lost in the area of the Deer Mountain Trail. Heath Didier reported he was lost, cold and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing or other survival gear. The last communication received from Didier was at 10:24 p.m.

The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad (KVRS) initiated a search from the Silvis Lake Trail but were unable to locate him on foot.

KVRS began a helicopter search of Didier’s last known location at around 9:40 a.m. Monday (June 15).

“An adult male, believed to be Didier, was found deceased, partially submerged in water at the bottom of a cliff. Crews were unable to safely recover the body Monday and are planning on returning on Tuesday, June 16, to recover the body,” according to a release from Ketchikan Search and Rescue.

Next of kin have been notified.