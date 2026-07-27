Juneau man arrested following confrontation using a handgun

The Juneau Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and an armored vehicle were deployed at a Tongass Boulevard residence Saturday night following a report of an assault involving a firearm.

Police say preliminary investigation found that an adult male confronted another man following a verbal dispute in the backyard of the victim’s residence in the 3200 block of Tongass Boulevard.

“During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the victim while displaying a handgun,” according to a release from Deputy Chief Krag Campbell. “A physical struggle ensued, during which the victim was able to prevent the suspect from firing the weapon. The suspect then fled the area on foot with the firearm.”

Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Hemaloto Fotu, who was believed to have returned to his nearby home.

Believing the suspect was armed, police deployed the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Drone Team, and used a loudspeaker on an armoured vehicle to establish communications with two occupants inside the residence. An adult female and juvenile male exited the home without incident.

“Shortly afterward, officers deployed a drone inside the residence and located Fotu asleep in a bedroom. Fotu awoke to the sound of the drone and, after continued verbal commands from officers, exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident,” according to the Juneau Police Department.

A handgun believed to have been used in the assault was found during a later search of the residence.

Fotu was placed in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Juneau Crime Line at www.juneaucrimeline.com.