Juneau community calendar: June 6 and 7

SATURDAY, June 6

Bird Walk Juneau Audubon Society

8 to 10 a.m. at Airport Dike trail

Bird walk to explore Juneau’s birds.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Jackie Renninger Community Park Day

Noon to 6 p.m. at Jackie Renninger Park: 2400 Mendenhall Loop Road

Join Juneau Parks & Recreation for an exciting community event to see the 35% design for the park and skate park while enjoying a free community BBQ with fun and games. Also join us to skate with pro skaters Kanten Russel and Brandon Turner and participate in a skate session and best trick competition.

https://juneau.org/index.php?gf-download=

2026%2F05%2FPark-Day-

Poster.pdf&form-id=120&field-id=4&entry-id=124696&hash=5d41f06af04643a223110a99b89b9c1ce70e6504ea50ddd432f91bf312c471f7

SILENT BOOK CLUB Juneau Library Edition Event

2 to 4 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library Main Conference Room

A calm, introvert-friendly afternoon of reading together—silently for an hour. it’s BYOBook or audiobook. Not into reading but want to socialize? Bring your quiet hobbies with you. Tickets or RSVP are not required. https://www.facebook.com/share/18HZ1FgK7o/ every first Saturday of the month, 2-4pm, Library location varies each month between Douglas and Valley Library starting June 2026

Summer Lunch Block Party

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, 8198 Keegan Street

To kick of the summer lunch program, we will host a bike safety course, helmet giveaway, bike repair and/or swap, and a bouncy house. There will be carnival games and food!

Website: sovlutheran.org

Contact: Tari Stage-Harvey, 907-789-4093

*Begins Monday, June 1 and runs until August 7th!

SILENT BOOK CLUB Juneau Library Edition Event

2 to 4 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library Main Conference Room

A calm, introvert-friendly afternoon of reading together—silently for an hour. it’s BYOBook or audiobook. Not into reading but want to socialize? Bring your quiet hobbies with you. Tickets or RSVP are not required. https://www.facebook.com/share/18HZ1FgK7o/ every first Saturday of the month, 2-4pm, Library location varies each month between Douglas and Valley Library starting June 2026

Hollywood Pops Concert

7:30 to 9:30 p.m at Juneau Douglas High School

This grand season ﬁnale celebrates cinema’s most unforgettable scores—from golden-age swashbuckling to modern-day heroes. Enjoy lush adventures, timeless classics, and vibrant favorites. Our Youth Solo Competition winner takes center stage before the evening concludes in truly epic fashion with the iconic music of Star Wars.

SUNDAY, June 7

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact: Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Hollywood Pops Concert

3 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School

This grand season ﬁnale celebrates cinema’s most unforgettable scores—from golden-age swashbuckling to modern-day heroes. Enjoy lush adventures, timeless classics, and vibrant favorites. Our Youth Solo Competition winner takes center stage before the evening concludes in truly epic fashion with the iconic music of Star Wars.

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills.

Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

Bollywood Dance

6 to 8 p.m. at Sayeik Gastineau Playground Covered Shelter

Spice Juneau is starting Bollywood Dance rehearsals for our Indian Independence Day performance on August 15th. There’s no experience required and all ages are welcome. Must be able to commit to the August 15th evening performance to participate. Email info@spicejuneau.com with questions.

Website: spicejuneau.com

Contact: Casey, casey@spicejuneau.com