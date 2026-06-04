Capital City Fire Rescue logs 860 total responses in Juneau in May

Capital City Fire Rescue crews battled a deck fire threatening a home in the Starr Hill neighborhood on May 26. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) released its May 2026 response statistics earlier this week.

CCFR personnel completed a total of 860 responses and service activities across emergency responses, Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), Community Assistance Response and Emergency Services (CARES) operations, crisis response, the Sobering Center, fire prevention, training, and community outreach programs.

There was a total of 478 fire and emergency medical services (EMS) incidents, including 381 rescue and EMS incidents, 44 good intent calls, 23 service calls, 20 false alarm and false calls, seven fire incidents, and three hazardous condition responses.

One of the biggest fire incidents was a deck and exterior wall fire that threatened a home in the Starr Hill neighborhood on May 26. CCFR crews found significant fire and smoke conditions when they arrived on scene and initiated fire attack to prevent the fire from extending to neighboring homes.

“CCFR would like to thank our crews, dispatchers, Juneau Police Department officers, and community members who quickly reported the incident and assisted by providing updated information,” CCFR stated.

“Please remember: keep grills, smokers, and open flame devices away from decks and siding.”

MIH, CARES, and Sobering Center programs remained highly active last month as well, providing critical support to vulnerable people in the community. There was a total of 382 community health and support service responses during May, including 168 CARES calls and 29 Sobering Center admissions.

The fire prevention office also continued its important work in protecting the community through inspections, public education, plan reviews, investigations, and outreach activities.

In May, fire prevention personnel completed:

• 17 fire inspections and follow-up inspections

• 15 plan reviews

• 13 hours of apprentice training and testing

• 11 interview panels for paid and volunteer positions

• eight fire department permits

• seven public service activities

• five complaint investigations

• four training hours

• three fire investigations

• three project meetings

• two board meetings

CCFR also provided pubic education services last month, such as fire safety presentations at three elementary schools reaching over 600 students, participation in the Maritime Festival and reaching several hundreds of residents and visitors, 15 station tours for community members and visitors, four community outreach events, and three cadet program drills.

“Behind every one of these numbers is a dedicated team of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, prevention personnel, community health providers, volunteers, and support staff working around the clock to serve our community,” CCFR stated. “Thank you to our personnel, community partners, and the residents of Juneau for your continued support of Capital City Fire Rescue.”