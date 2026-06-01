New SEARHC urgent clinic now open on Juneau’s Front Street

A new urgent care clinic at the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium’s Front Street location opened on May 31. (SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium)

The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) officially opened its new care clinic over the weekend, expanding urgent care options in downtown Juneau.

The new clinic at SEARHC’s Front Street location opened on May 31 and will provide convenient walk-in access for non-emergency medical needs. The clinic will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is designed to better serve residents living and working downtown, while also supporting visitors and seasonal residents during the busy summer months.

The new space is part of SEARHC’s broader efforts to enhance the patient experience and improve access to healthcare across Southeast Alaska through expanded service locations, digital tools, and more convenient ways for patients to connect with care.

“Access to care continues to be one of our highest priorities,” said Dr. Cate Buley, SEARHC chief medical officer. “This new location helps us meet patients where they are and provides another convenient option for individuals and families who need timely medical care close to home, work, or while visiting Juneau.”

The clinic will provide treatment for a range of non-emergency medical concerns, such as upper respiratory symptoms, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal illness, and minor injuries and illnesses. It will provide prescription refills as well.

Leatha Merculieff, SEARHC senior executive vice-president, said that providing convenient access to care for the community is something the consortium thinks about every day.

“Every time we reduce a barrier to care, we’re living out our mission” she said. “Whether you live downtown, work nearby, or you’re visiting, we want you to know there’s a place to turn when you need medical care.”

Matt Carle, SEARHC senior system director of brand and engagement, added that there needs to be changes as the community continues to grow and evolve.

“We are working to create more flexible and accessible ways for patients to receive care,” he said. “This location strengthens our ability to serve the downtown business community, residents, and visitors while helping reduce barriers to timely care.”